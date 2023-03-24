Former Celtics Center Puts Mario Chalmers on Blast for LeBron James Comments

It’s not every day that you see a Boston Celtics player, be it current or old, come to the defense of LeBron James, but on Friday afternoon fans bared witness to exactly that.

On a recent episode of the Draymond Green Show, former C’s center Tristan Thompson sounded off on the recent comments made by former Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers where he stated no one “feard” the Los Angeles Lakers star.

“That s*** pissed me off,” Thompson said. “Mario Chalmers, at one point you were probably texting LeBron to get on a team and get a job. So, because he couldn’t get you a job or get you on a team–and listen, I’m just assuming…just because you might not have got your way how can you say that about a guy that you went to war with, who believed in you, and then you’re going to come and say no one fears LeBron…Guys be on some sucker s***. I don’t like that stuff…The fact that you do that and you come out and talk about the man after he just got the scoring record and he’s in year 20, like, come on bro. Like, really?”

During his appearance on the podcast, Thompson would go as far as to say that the period in which Chalmers says no one feared LeBron James–during his four-year stint with the Heat from 2010-14–was “the scariest LeBron we’ve ever seen in our life.”

“That LeBron was, like, [290-pounds], running a 4.4, jumping over John Lucas and stuff. That was athleticism at a whole other level,” Thompson said.

Tristan Thompson Had Workout With Lakers

Though Tristan Thompson may currently be residing on the free agency market, the former Celtics big man is currently looking to make a comeback to the league and, according to sources, he may be on his way toward their long-standing rival in the Lakers.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Los Angeles has allowed the veteran to work out for the team.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @jovanbuha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James,” Charania tweeted.

During his appearance on the Draymond Green Show, Thompson stated that James, who was in attendance at the workout, was rather impressed by his showing.

The 32-year-old spent the first nine years of his career as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, four of which were with LeBron, before signing with the Boston Celtics via free agency during the 2020 offseason.

He would spend just one year there before being traded the following summer to the Sacramento Kings.

Jayson Tatum Playfully Jawing With Celtics Teammate

Following Duke’s elimination from the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with their second-round loss to Tennessee, during a recent media session Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum opened up about how teammate Grant Williams, a former Volunteer, has been playfully antagonizing him at the expense of his alma mater.

“It’s been tough. Obviously, [it’s] tough for my guys down there in Durham losing in the second round. I felt bad for them. But losing to Grant, you know, he already talks enough so throwing gas to the fire didn’t help… Just some more s*** I got to deal with,” Tatum said.

"Losing to Grant… He already talk enough"@jaytatum0 says @grant2will let him hear it after Tennesse took down Duke in the second round of March Madness pic.twitter.com/fGRyggOpaM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2023

Since taking down the Blue Devils, Tennessee was knocked out in the Sweet 16 of the tournament with a 62-55 loss to Florida Atlantic.