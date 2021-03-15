Celtics Starter Could be Dealt to Eastern Conference Foe: Report

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. And while much of the chatter surrounding the Boston Celtics of late has been about potential acquisitions, there’s a budding possibility that the team could end up moving on from one of their very own ahead of March 25th.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes has reported that starting center Tristan Thompson could be deal within the coming days.

League sources said the Boston Celtics could trade their starting center by the March 25 trade deadline, with the Toronto Raptors being a possible destination.

The 30-year-old is in the first year of his two-year, $19 million deal that he inked with Boston over the offseason. The lone player with a championship pedigree on the Celtics’ roster, Thompson is averaging 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Texas product has operated mainly within the team’s starting lineup this season, starting all but five of his 36 game appearances.