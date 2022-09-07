Twitter Reacts to Celtics’ Star’s Controversial 2K Rating

The NBA 2K Video Game Franchise has finally started releasing ratings for all NBA players for the upcoming season. While they haven’t released the ratings for all the players yet, they have released the ratings for the higher profile players around the league, which includes Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, among others.

ClutchPoints released the 2K ratings of those who started in the 2022 NBA Finals. While Tatum was rated a 93, Brown was rated an 87.

First look at NBA 2K23 ratings from the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics 👀 Stephen Curry – 96

Jayson Tatum – 93

Jaylen Brown – 87

Robert Williams – 85

Andrew Wiggins – 84

Draymond Green – 83

Klay Thompson – 83

Jordan Poole – 83

Marcus Smart – 82

Al Horford – 82 pic.twitter.com/QMYtnq2X8r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 5, 2022

It appears Brown himself is not too happy about the rating he got for the upcoming season, as he insisted that NBA 2K “stop playing” with him.

It appears the fanbase is also none too pleased with Brown’s 2K rating, as they also complained to 2k regarding his final rating. Some straight-up ridiculed the rating that Brown received.

Dan Greenberg pleaded for those at 2K to figure out how Brown was getting a lower rating than he deserved.

Others encouraged Brown to use his 2K rating to fuel him to play better for the upcoming season.

Take It Personal JB , Let’s Go🐐 https://t.co/hTLWubMdL5 — Dontavious Douglas (@TheREALCEOPJ2x) September 7, 2022

Others gave an estimate of the rating they believed Brown deserved.

At least a 90 you bums @NBA2K https://t.co/NtfVaTmMCC — DPOY starting point guard marcus smart (@flatbushceltics) September 7, 2022

Kevin Durant Took Issues With 2K Rating

Jaylen Brown was not the only one who expressed his disappointment over his 2K rating. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant received a 96 rating for 2K, which was tied for the second-highest rating among players.

The only player who rated higher than Durant was Giannis Antetoukoumnpo, who was rated 97.

The Top Overall Players in 2K23 ⭐ Giannis is #1 🦌 Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/IaMYLsopnd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

Even so, Durant took to Twitter to ask Ronnie 2K for an explanation regarding his “laughable” rating for the upcoming season.

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

Celtics fans were more than happy to let Durant know their reasons for why they believe he got the rating he deserved. Even though Durant got a lower rating than he would have liked, he still tied for the second-highest rating in the game with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid.

This is also not the first time Durant has openly complained about his NBA 2K rating. Durant received a 96 rating coming into the 2021-22 season as well, so he publicly questioned the rating then too. In a video released by NBA 2K’s Twitter account on August 17, 2021 Durant gave his reasons for why he believed he deserved a 99 score.

“I work extremely hard. I can make shots from all over the floor. I’m a solid passer,” he said. “I think I’m a great passer, a great rebounder. I pretty much do everything great. That’s why I should be a 99.”

Goinf off his rating for this coming season, those running NBA 2K have evidently not changed their minds on the matter since then.

Jayson Tatum’s 2K Rating

With a rating of 93, Jayson Tatum was the highest-ranked Celtic in NBA 2K for this upcoming season. That’s hardly a surprise, given that Tatum was the team’s lone all-star and made the All-NBA First Team during the 2021-22 season.

However, Tatum’s 93 2K rating has him tied for the ninth-highest rating in all of 2K, sharing the rating with Ja Morant and Jimmy Butler.

Even if he was not given the same rating as Durant or Antetokounmpo, Tatum is clearly starting to be recognized as one of the league’s best players.