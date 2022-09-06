Celtics Twitter Rips Kevin Durant Following 2K Ratings Reveal

NBA 2K ratings came out on September 6, and it appears Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is none too pleased about his rating. After Durant saw his NBA 2K rating was 96, Durant called out Ronnie Singh, otherwise known as Ronnie 2K, asking him for an explanation regarding what Durant believed was a “laughable” rating.

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

Boston Celtics fans wasted no time roasting Durant after complaining about his 2K rating. Primarily they used his most recent playoff performance to explain why he got the rating he did. Ryan Bernardoni replied to Durant’s tweet with a picture of Jayson Tatum blocking one of Durant’s shots during the first-round matchup between the Celtics and the Nets during the 2022 playoffs.

Others pointed out that a player with a 99 rating would not have suffered the same fate in the playoffs that Durant did when he and the Nets got swept by the Celtics.

Other statistics were used against Durant to show why he received the rating he did, including his field goals-to-turnovers ratio.

Some explained to Durant that Grant Williams’ defense on him during that series may have played a role in why his rating was a 96.

Probably because you got swept in round 1 and got clamped up by Grant Williams — Penn ☘️ (@penndavis3) September 6, 2022

While Williams definitely played a hand in limiting a hand in Durant, shutting him down was a team effort by the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Defense on Kevin Durant (2022 NBA Playoffs)

How Durant’s 2K Rating Compares to Other Stars

Durant may be upset about his 2Krating being lower than he would have liked, but looking at how 2K rated the NBA’s top players compared to Durant, some things he need to keep in mind is that:

1. Not one player in the NBA got the 99 overall rating that he wanted.

2. The only player who 2K rated above Durant in the entire league is Giannis Antetoukounmpo at 97.

3. Durant received the same rating as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Four players who, like Durant, are commonly recognized as the best players in the league.

The Top Overall Players in 2K23 ⭐ Giannis is #1 🦌 Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/IaMYLsopnd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

This is not the first time Durant has publicly complained about his rating. After Durant was given a 96 coming into last season, he posted a video explaining why he believed he deserved a 99 rating.

“I work extremely hard. I can make shots from all over the floor. I’m a solid passer,” he said. “I think I’m a great passer, a great rebounder. I pretty much do everything great. That’s why I should be a 99.”

Durant can believe this all he wants. The fact of the matter is, he hasn’t experienced an extensive playoff run since his last season with the Golden State Warriors in 2019. The furthest he’s gone since then is to Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2021. The lack of playoff success to his name probably factored into why his rating has stayed at 96.

Celtics Ratings in NBA 2K23

On September 5, the ClutchPoints Twitter account gave gamers and fans a first look at what ratings they gave the starters from the 2022 NBA Finals. On the Celtics’ end, they gave Jayson Tatum a 93 rating, Jaylen Brown an 87 rating, and Robert Williams III an 85 rating while Marcus Smart and Al Horford were given an 82 rating.

First look at NBA 2K23 ratings from the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics 👀 Stephen Curry – 96

Jayson Tatum – 93

Jaylen Brown – 87

Robert Williams – 85

Andrew Wiggins – 84

Draymond Green – 83

Klay Thompson – 83

Jordan Poole – 83

Marcus Smart – 82

Al Horford – 82 pic.twitter.com/QMYtnq2X8r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 5, 2022

Tatum’s 93 rating tied him for ninth-highest overall in the league with Ja Morant. Besides the players mentioned above, Tatum placed behind Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic.