Celtics Sign 24-Year-Old Seven-Footer to Two-Way Contract: Report

The Boston Celtics have filled their final two-way roster spot. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the team has signed Neemias Queta, formerly of the Sacramento Kings, to a two-way deal.

“Free agent 7-footer Neemias Queta is finalizing a two-way NBA contract with the Boston Celtics,” Charania reported via his X account on September 16. “Queta spent the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted him in the second round in 2021.”

The 24-year-old was selected No. 39 by the Kings in the 2021 NBA Draft, making him the first Portuguese native to ever play in the NBA. He has played 20 games combined in his two seasons with the Kings, averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds a game while shooting 48.9% from the field.

Queta signed a standard contract with the Kings during the 2023 NBA Offseason, as was reported by The Sacramento Bee’s James Ham on August 8 but was waived to make room for JaVale McGee, as confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on September 12.

Queta joined JD Davison and Jay Scrubb as the Celtics on the roster currently signed to a two-way deal.

With the Celtics frontcourt currently boating Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Robert Williams III, and Luke Kornet, Queta could potentially see some real minutes if any of those players are hurt or load-managed.

Mike Muscala ‘Had a Great Time’ Playing for the Celtics

Even though he only played 20 games for the Celtics during the 2022-23 season, playing in Boston left an impression on Mike Muscala. Muscala revealed that during that time, playing for the Celtics was one of his favorite NBA experiences.

“I had a great time,” Muscala told CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning in a September 14 interview. “It was one of my favorite experiences playing basketball. It was a great city, I speak so highly of the city and of the team when people ask what it was like. The fans were amazing. They love their basketball, and they were very supportive. I just really enjoyed getting to know the city, getting to learn about the history of the area, having some friends and family come out and visit, and playing at the Garden, man, it was awesome. A lot of really fun memories.”

Muscala was included in the three-way trade that sent Porzingis to the Celtics. Knowing the Celtics’ need for more depth in the frontcourt, having him back would be a help, but the Celtics can’t re-acquire him via trade or free agency for an entire year unless he gets traded again.

Celtics Linked to Lamar Stevens: Report

Though they have added many wings to their roster, the Celtics may want even more on the roster. On September 13, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Celtics were interested in free agent wing defender Lamar Stevens.

“Free agent swingman Lamar Stevens has drawn interest from several teams, including the Celtics, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Heat, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto wrote.

Adding Stevens may come off as redundant since they brought in the likes of Jordan Walsh and Oshae Brissett, among others, but if the Celtics are truly focused on bringing in another perimeter defender, Stevens is their best bet.