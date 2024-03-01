‘Unlikely’ Celtics Reunite With Stretch Big, But ‘Nothing Ruled Out’: Report

The Boston Celtics have many options to choose from with the buyout market. Another option opened up when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pistons planned to buy out ex-Celtic Mike Muscala. The Celtics can bring him back, but according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the odds aren’t high.

“A league source said it was “unlikely” that the team would look to bring back forward Mike Muscala, who recently reached a buyout agreement with the Pistons. But nothing has been ruled out,” Himmelsbach wrote in a February 29 story.

Mike Muscala played briefly for the Celtics in 2023. In the 20 regular season games he played, he averaged 5.9 points while shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.5% from three.

Though the Celtics may not add Muscala, Himmelsbach added that they will bring someone in with their last roster spot. More than that, they will take their time deciding who to add to the roster.

“Yes, the Celtics’ final roster spot remains empty. Yes, they will fill it eventually. No, there is no urgency to do it right now.

“According to league sources, the Celtics are essentially delaying their decision to see if a need arises in the coming weeks due to an injury. They continue to evaluate all of the possibilities.”

Celtics May Use Final Spot on Neemias Queta

While a Mike Muscala reunion appears unlikely, the Celtics may use their last roster spot to shore up their frontcourt depth. In Himmelsbach’s same article, he reported that Neemias Queta may very well get their last roster spot.

“The source said two-way contract center Neemias Queta remains in contention to secure the final spot.”

Queta is having a career year with the Celtics, averaging 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, both career-highs, while shooting 61.3% from the field. He is currently under a two-way contract with the Celtics. Under that contract, Queta can play up to 50 games, and he’s played up to 23. The Celtics have 24 games left, meaning he can play every game going forward without worrying about hitting the limit.

If the Celtics convert his contract to a standard deal, Queta would be playoff-eligible. If the Celtics don’t convert it, Queta would enter the 2024 NBA Offseason as a restricted free agent.

Himmelsbach also floated another option the Celtics could take with that final spot.

“Boston could also wait until the end of the regular season and sign a younger developmental piece like it did last April when it added forward Justin Champagnie. Regardless, there is no potential addition who would be in line for meaningful playoff minutes.”

Suns Not Interested in Mike Muscala: Report

There have been no reports indicating what Mike Muscala’s market looks like, but the Celtics can cross one competitor off the list. Radio host John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported via his X account that the Suns have no interest in Muscala.

Muscala not a player the Suns are interested in. https://t.co/SpXL0Rm8CS — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 28, 2024

With Mike Muscala set to hit free agency soon, a reunion with the Celtics is reportedly unlikely, and the Suns are not an option. It’s likely that Muscala will attract teams who are trying to win a title, and he will want to sign with a team who will play him.