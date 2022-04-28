Celtics Give Key Update on Jaylen Brown’s Injury, Status for Round 2 of Playoffs

This recent update on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring shouldn’t concern the Boston Celtics too much just yet, but it’s not something that they should ignore either. After Jaylen Brown admitted to having hamstring problems during Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets but followed that up by assuring everyone that he was fine, it appears that wasn’t the end of the story.

After the Celtics held their practice on April 28th, Head Coach Ime Udoka said that the Celtics were managing tightness in Brown’s hamstring and that Brown had it looked at yesterday.

Ime Udoka said the Celtics are “managing” tightness in Jaylen Brown’s hamstring. He had it looked at yesterday. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 28, 2022

This does breed cause for concern, especially in light of multiple players missing multiple games this postseason already due to hamstring injuries. However, Udoka later stated that despite Brown’s hamstring tightness, he is still expected to play in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown is still expected to play in Game 1, despite the hamstring tightness. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 28, 2022

While it’s apparent that Brown isn’t 100 percent, the Celtics make it sound like these recent hamstring issues he’s had should not affect his availability for the time being. However, because the Celtics are managing Brown’s hamstring tightness, this is definitely something for the fans to monitor going forward.

Brad Stevens Commented on Brown’s Hamstring Issues

In an interview with Toucher and Rich, Stevens was asked a myriad of questions about the Celtics. So of course, he was asked about Brown’s hamstring tightness and how the Celtics are approaching it. Stevens didn’t go into too much detail, but he acknowledged that Brown’s hamstring is an issue that both Brown and the team are working through.

“It was certainly tight. He felt it the next day for sure. But he’s getting treatment and doing his work,” Stevens said.

Stevens on Jaylen Brown's hamstring: "It was certainly tight. He felt it the next day for sure. But he's getting treatment and doing his work." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 28, 2022

It’s very possible that the Celtics don’t know the full extent of Brown’s hamstring tightness in part because he only just recently admitted to having them in their last game which wasn’t too long ago. Evidently, it’s bad enough that they’ve admitted he’s receiving treatment for it, but not bad enough to keep him out.

Expect more details to come later on this week and after Game 1 against the Bucks.

Footage of Brown Practicing on his Tight Hamstring Surfaced

Now that more details regarding Brown’s hamstring tightness have come out, fans understandably will want to know as soon as possible how much he’s being held back physically because of it. It didn’t take long for them to get their first glimpse of Brown since his hamstring tightness was revealed, as John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal released footage of Brown getting some shots up during practice.

Here's Jaylen Brown getting some post practice shooting. He seems to be moving ok. pic.twitter.com/Jxn36yCmkh — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) April 28, 2022

It’s hard to draw conclusions from this because Brown isn’t trying anything too physically taxing in this clip. Taking that approach is the smart way to go about it because the last thing both Brown and the Celtics want is to make the tightness worse. Doing so could damage his availability and, by extension, the Celtics’ chances of winning their next series.

As of now, it’s hard to come to any conclusions because hamstring injuries are tough to get a read on in general. Both the severity of the injury as well as the recovery can vary. After Devin Booker injured his hamstring during Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans, he aiming to come back either in Game 6 or 7 of that series. Clearly, his hamstring injury wasn’t that severe.

There’s no indication Brown’s hamstring issues are as bad as Booker’s, but if it does affect his ability to play, there’s no telling what his timeline might be.