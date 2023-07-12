Celtics Urged to Enter Trade Talks Involving $136 Million All-Star

The Boston Celtics may have already made a major splash on the trade market this summer with the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, but they are now being urged to enter conversations regarding yet another star forward.

Brian Robb of MassLive.com recently discussed the idea of Brad Stevens and company potentially nudging their way into trade talks involving Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam, suggesting that while the C’s should “steer clear” of a straight-up pursuit, perhaps serving as a third team in any hypothetical exchange could be of interest for the club.

“Given that the Raptors showed interest in Malcolm Brogdon last year per sources before he was dealt to the Celtics, it’s fair to wonder whether Toronto would still have interest in him or Payton Pritchard in some type of three-team swap with players/assets from another team heading towards Boston and Siakam heading to a third team,” Robb wrote.

“These types of trade constructs are always challenging but the Celtics are well positioned now as a potential facilitator with both player and draft assets that could get them in the mix for any type of swap if the price is right.”

Pascal Siakam’s name is heating up on the trade market and there’s a chance he could be traded before Damian Lillard and James Harden, per @TheSteinLine The Indiana Pacers have emerged as a ‘legitimate’ landing spot “…it is increasingly conceivable that Toronto's Pascal… pic.twitter.com/2h47EOxldh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 10, 2023

Following the departure of star guard Fred VanVleet this offseason, as he signed a lofty three-year, $128 million deal with the Houston Rockets in free agency, rumblings have begun to surface suggesting that the franchise could be open to embarking on a full-fledged rebuild, with Pascal Siakam’s final year of his $136 million deal widely believed to be an intriguing trade target.

Celtics Could Target Kelly Oubre Jr.

Though the idea of seeing the Celtics involve themselves in more trade negotiations this summer certainly is exciting, perhaps the more likely course of action for this front office may be to scour the remaining talents available on the open market to fill in any rotational necessities.

Should they embark on this route, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer suggested in a July 8 episode of “The NBA Front Office Podcast” that Boston may want to consider the idea of pursuing eighth-year forward, Kelly Oubre Jr.

“Thinking about the Celtics and the fact that, yeah, they do kind of have an opening in the frontcourt,” Fischer said. “But [Oubre] can be a small-ball four; I would say all three of [Boston’s bigs] are centers at this point. Al Horford’s shooting is interesting enough where you’re able to play him and Rob together, but Boston would make some sense to me for him.”

Fischer’s main reasoning for why Kelly Oubre could be an optimal target revolves around the recent departure of Boston’s trusty forward Grant Williams, who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on July 5, thus leaving the Celtics with a vacancy within their frontcourt rotation.

2022-23 proved to be a career-best campaign for the 27-year-old, as he posted impressive per-game averages of 20.3 points (career-best), 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while logging 32.3 minutes a night.

Considering his scoring abilities, defensive potential, and astonishing length (stands at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan), Oubre could not only serve as a replacement for Grant Williams out at the four but also as a substitution option for any player at the two and three.

Grant Williams Believes There Was More to Celtics Exit

Though many have characterized Grant Williams’ departure from the Boston Celtics this summer as mainly being a result of lacking financial flexibility, the 24-year-old told Heavy Sports NBA insider Steve Bulpett that he believes there was more to the situation than just fiscal problems.

“Yeah, I don’t know if it was fully that,” Williams told Heavy Sports. “The CBA can make it difficult for teams, but it doesn’t PREVENT teams from making the moves they really want to make.”

Despite this, however, it appears Williams holds no ill will toward the Celtics organization, noting in a follow-up remark: “I think both sides just did what’s best for each.”

The power forward finished off his final season in Boston boasting career highs in points (8.1), rebounds (4.6), and assists (1.7) while sporting a stellar 3-point shooting clip of 39.5 percent.

As a result of his production, Grant Williams earned himself a rather lucrative four-year, $54 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.