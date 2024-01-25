Celtics Urged Not to Pursue Ex-Laker, Bench Scorer

“The Celtics don’t get a lot of creation from their bench, so the idea of a spark-plug scorer like Lonnie Walker IV could be intriguing,” Buckley wrote. “His production is erratic, but his good nights can be hugely helpful. He has netted 20-plus points six times this season, and he logged fewer than 28 minutes in all but one of those tilts.”

Buckley then explained why Walker may not be any better for the Celtics than who they have knowing their personnel.

“However, he is basically a 6’4″ scoring specialist. What are the chances he could actually crack the playoff rotation? There might be one backcourt backup in the postseason rotation, and what would make Walker’s quick-strike scoring the better choice than (Payton) Pritchard’s superior shooting and ball-control? Walker is bigger and a better athlete, sure, but his physical tools have never translated to consistent defense.”

Lonnie Walker IV played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season, where he helped their efforts to make the Western Conference Finals.

Play

Walker currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets, where he’s averaging 12.4 points while shooting 48.9% from the field and 46.3% from three.

Cedi Osman Floated as Celtics’ Target

While not a fan of Lonnie Walker, Buckley explained why he believes the Celtics should go after San Antonio Spurs wing Cedi Osman.

“Osman’s value hovers near the high end of Boston’s price range, but if the Shamrocks could afford him, he might actually find his way into postseason minutes. His jack-of-all-trades skill set seems tailor-made for a glue-guy role on a good team, and while his arrival may not produce a major impact in any single area, he could make subtle contributions across the board,” Buckley wrote in a separate January 25 story.

Osman once played against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, so he has playoff experience. This season, he’s averaging 7.3 points while shooting 48% from the field and 37.2% from three. The Spurs are 8-36, which could impact Osman’s future with the team.

Chris Haynes Outlines Celtics Trade Deadline Approach

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes previewed how he expects the Celtics to approach the upcoming trade deadline.

“Teams like Boston, they’re always looking, trying to find ways to improve their ballclub,” Haynes said on January 19. “I haven’t heard anything as of right now… I think Boston has a roster that they feel very comfortable with, but they’re going to be a team for sure that’s going to look at the buyout market and see who unloads there and see if there’s any good fits.”

If the Celtics look at the buyout market, that probably means neither Lonnie Walker IV nor Cedi Osman will come to Boston. However, Haynes added what he thinks the Celtics would do if they make a trade.

“A team like Boston, if they do make a trade by the deadline, it’ll be probably a trade that would help them around the edges. I don’t see any robust moves being made by the Celtics.”