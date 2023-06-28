Celtics Urged to Reunite With Ex-Forward This Offseason

Following their decision to acquire former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis, the Boston Celtics will now look to fill in the rest of their roster as they gear up for what is hoped to be a title run in 2023-24.

According to Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston, perhaps one course of action for Brad Stevens and company to accomplish such a goal is to reunite with former forward and recent NBA Champion, Jeff Green.

“Want a fun offseason storyline? How about Green returning to the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2007 (before trading him for Ray Allen) and employed him for four seasons? The 16-year veteran proved during the Nuggets’ championship run that he’s still capable of contributing on a contender, and even if he doesn’t play big minutes in Boston, his wealth of NBA experience would greatly benefit Tatum, Brown and the Celtics’ core,” Hartwell wrote.

Green actually served as a member of the Celtics from 2011 through 2015 and finished out his tenure boasting impressive per-game averages of 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Though certainly no longer in his prime like he was during his four-year stint with Boston, his production over the last two seasons as a member of the Denver Nuggets has suggested that the big man is still a rather reliable frontcourt commodity when called upon, and has posted 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 51.0% shooting from the field during this span.

Of course, Hartwell would make sure to note that Jeff Green has “expressed a desire to remain in Denver,” though he believes that the big could potentially be “intrigued by a reunion with the Celtics” and that his veteran leadership could certainly be of great value to the club.

Patrick Beverley Tabbed as FA Option for Celtics

With their decision to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics were forced to offload long-tenured guard Marcus Smart in the process, as he was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the blockbuster.

Gone with him are the defensive intangibles and on-court intensity that made him a household name among Boston fans and New England residents over the last nine years.

Now, in an attempt to try and recreate these aforementioned attributes within the rotation next season, NESN’s Gio Rivera suggests the club should consider the idea of signing veteran Patrick Beverley on the free agency market this summer.

“The stars are in alignment for the Celtics to add Beverley to their already improved roster for next season,” Rivera wrote. “Beverley, 34, is an unrestricted free agent with a nearly identical level of toughness to Smart, coupled with some much-needed veteran leadership and experience that Boston has missed. He’s vaguely reminiscent of Marcus Morris’ with Boston four seasons ago,” Rivera wrote.

Through 11 NBA seasons, the 34-year-old boasts career averages of 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and half a block while shooting 37.3% from deep and has been selected to three All-Defensive teams during his tenure in the association.

Grant Williams Open to Re-Signing With Celtics

Though some such as Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe seemed to believe that the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis spelled the end of Grant Williams’ tenure in Boston, the impending free agent recently suggested that there’s still a possibility he can re-sign with the franchise this summer.

During an appearance at a Fanatics event at Foxborough, Williams issued a statement saying that if the Celtics want him back, he’d be happy to stay in Beantown for the long haul.

“Brad and those guys, if they decide to keep me and bring me back, of course I’m going to come back and be excited and happy, ready to play for the Celtics,” Williams said, as transcribed by Celtics Blog’s Jack Simone.

Grant Williams talks about his future with Boston & how he's feeling after undergoing hand surgery pic.twitter.com/KNmuVcLEyD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 27, 2023

Grant Williams would also continue on to note that he’d be excited to play in a rotation now consisting of Porzingis, stating: “He’s a very special talent, and however I can play around the guys, whether it’s [Jayson Tatum], [Jaylen Brown], Kristaps, Derrick [White], I’ll adapt to that.”

The 24-year-old is coming off a career season with the Boston Celtics in 2022-23, as he went on to post 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while cashing in on 39.5% of his shot attempts from beyond the arc.