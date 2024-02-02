Celtics Urged to Reunite With 6-Time All-Star

With one roster spot available, the Boston Celtics could look to bring back a familiar face to aid their playoff aspirations. Sports Illustrated’s Rob Greene suggested that the Celtics bring back six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin.

Greene explained Griffin’s rapport with the Celtics’ players and personnel, which would factor into a possible reunion.

“Entering the six-time All-Star’s lone Celtics’ season last year, Griffin mentioned how he and Stevens have had respect for each other and kept in contact over the years. Griffin has also had close ties with multiple Celtics players,” Greene wrote in a February 1 story.

Greene then explained why the Celtics would add him. He included that what Griffin brings extends beyond the basketball court.

“With this championship-eager Celtics’ roster, Griffin once again adds stability within the front court while bolstering Boston’s interior for any remaining questions. His presence provides tremendous mentorship while adding another fitting option for the second unit, likely the deepest team in the NBA.

“With one open roster spot and limited options to fill it, a reunion with Griffin could prove the Celtics’ most beneficial move.”

Griffin made six NBA All-Star teams from his days with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. He’s not that player anymore, but Griffin proved to be good frontcourt depth for the Celtics during the 2022-23 season.

Blake Griffin Loved Playing in Boston

Despite Blake Griffin deciding not to return to the Celtics, he loved playing in Boston. While talking with Barstool Sports’ Dan Rappoport, Griffin gushed about his time with the Celtics.

“Dude, Boston is unbelievable. Living in Boston, playing in Boston was, like, one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. Having a team that is so championship-focused. One of the best parts (is) the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.”

While gushing about the Celtics, he talked about how highly he respects Jayson Tatum.

“A guy like Jayson Tatum, a legit superstar, and just like so humble. Talks to everybody on the team. Talks to the whole staff. He would go sit and have a conversation with whoever. He’s not only hanging out with like Marcus (Smart) or (Jaylen Brown).”

With the Celtics, Griffin went the furthest he had ever gone in the postseason in his entire NBA career.

Celtics ‘Search for Additional Frontcourt Depth’: Report

Whether they target Blake Griffin or not, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that they want more frontcourt depth. However, Stein iterated that they aren’t willing to part with much.

“The Celtics, meanwhile, continue to search for additional frontcourt depth but might have to rely on various trade exceptions to try to fill the void. Boston is said to be willing only to part with players on the most nominal contracts in any potential upcoming moves,” Stein wrote in a February 1 story.

Stein didn’t name anyone specific, but nominal contracts are likely referring to players being paid the veteran’s minimum, more or less. Players like Luke Kornet, Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Lamar Stevens fit the bill. They don’t have a ton of options, but if they trade the majority of those players, that could also open the door for Griffin’s return.