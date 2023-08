The Boston Celtics have used one of their last two roster spots. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Celtics have added sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk on a one-year deal.

Free agent Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania wrote via his personal X account.