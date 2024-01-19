Victor Wembanyama Summed Up the Celtics Perfectly After Boston’s 20th Straight Home Win

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama certainly did his part against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, January 17, at TD Garden. Unfortunately for Wemby and the Spurs, the Celtics cruised to a 117-98 victory. It was Boston’s 20th straight win at home to start the season.

After the game, Wembanyama spoke about what it was like being a “rock star” in the league with cameras following his every move. He also spoke about what makes the Celtics so special this year, and he was right on point.

Victor Wembanyama on the Celtics: ‘Everyone’s a Threat’

Play

Wembanyama came into the 2023-24 NBA season with plenty of hype, and rightfully so. The 7-foot-4 center from France was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The athletically gifted Wembanyama averages 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds and is a ball-handling 3-point threat. He also leads the NBA in blocks at 3-1 per game.

While Wembanyama is living up to expectations, the Spurs are struggling. They suffered through an 18-game losing streak and find themselves with the second-worst record in the league at 7-33. The loss to the Celtics was their third straight after they posted just their second two-game win streak of the season.

After the 19-point loss to the Celtics, a reporter asked Wembanyama what makes Boston, which leads the NBA with a 32-9 mark, so successful.

“Everybody can hoop on their team,” he said postgame, per CLNS Media. “Everyone’s a threat on the court, but at the same time, they all know their roles. They’re all willing to share the ball from the most important franchise guys to the role players.

“Everybody is ready to compete and make the sacrifices. I can see that. I can see that more compared to the last years. I remember clearly watching them in the Finals two years ago against Golden State, and I can see the growth of that team.”

Wembanyama’s ‘Sacrifice’ Comment Was Spot On

"I'm certain none of us are averaging career-highs in points… it's for the betterment of the team." Jayson Tatum talks about Celtics' starting 5 making sacrifices in scoring each night to help achieve their ultimate goal of Banner 18 pic.twitter.com/BYIBsJeKlB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2023

After the Celtics brought in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in two separate offseason moves, they became a much more well-rounded team. They became a team that no longer had to rely on their top two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

On any given night, any of their five starters can take over the game. With so many offensive threats, Tatum, Brown, Porzingis, and Holiday have seen their statistics dip from a year ago. Tatum, who averaged a career-high 30.1 points last season, is putting up 27.1 this year. That doesn’t bother him at all as long as the wins keep coming.

“(Head coach) Joe (Mazzulla) often challenges me to dominate the game,” Tatum said earlier this season, per NBC Sports Boston. “I understand the dynamic of our team, just how talented we are offensively. Myself, JB, D. White, KP, Jrue, Al, everybody has to sacrifice.

“I’m certain none of us are averaging career-highs in points, right? We’ve all taken a dip, but it’s for the better of the team. Our success as a unit is more important, and we understand that. We know what the ultimate goal is.”

Boston is a much better all-around team this season, and even Wembanyama can see it from a distance.