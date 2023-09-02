[Watch] Jayson Tatum Working Out With Paul Pierce

The Boston Celtics failed to return to the NBA Finals last season, falling to the Miami Heat in a seven-game Eastern Conference Finals series.

As such, it would appear Jayson Tatum is making the most of an offseason where he’s not committed to playing basketball for Team USA. In recent weeks, there have been multiple videos and images of Tatum working out with other NBA stars, including Jaylen Brown.

However, the last footage to surface on social media has fans excited due to Tatum working out with Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

JT GOT THE BEST HYPE MAN IN THE DAMN GAME!!! ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/co32Wad30z — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) September 1, 2023

In the footage, Tatum is deadlifting significant weight, showing off his strength and improving his conditioning ahead of what will likely be a grueling season.

Working with Pierce will also allow Tatum the opportunity to pick the brains of one the best Celtics players in living memory, especially in regards to picking his spots in the mid-range and when to pressure the rim.

Jayson Tatum Also Working Out With Zach LaVine

In another clip circling social media, Jayson Tatum can be seen putting in work with Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. It’s not unusual for Tatum to be in the gym with NBA players from other teams; last season, the St. Louis native was seen working out with Kevin Durant despite the rumors linking him with a potential trade to the Celtics.

Tatum isn’t the only NBA player who works out with other stars from around the league; in fact, it’s incredibly common. The best way to improve is to test yourself against elite talent, and all of the world’s elite players reside in the NBA.

Tatum and LaVine getting some work in (IG: @bredhampton) pic.twitter.com/XXmnNGYEbf — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) September 1, 2023

Still, whenever Tatum is seen training with a player from another team, the fanbase begins to dream of a potential new star pairing for the upcoming season.

Boston Expected to Add One More Player

Following the recent addition of veteran sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk, the Celtics have one open roster spot remaining. According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, Boston would be wise to fill that final slot with an additional big man to reduce the risk that the Celtics could be left short-handed if someone from their primary center rotation were to suffer an injury.

“I think filling the 15th roster spot makes a lot of sense to give this group maximum depth with the injury question marks across the roster,” Robb wrote, “Boston will always have the ability to salary dump a player (with cash) during the year to open up a roster spot, essentially if it’s someone on a non-guaranteed deal (a la Noah Vonleh or Justin Jackson last year). A similar path will likely be taken this year with that spot if it doesn’t go to Blake Griffin.”

New #Celtics mailbag features 15th man talk, Malcolm Brogdon outlook and much more https://t.co/zHGKOQ40HG — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) September 2, 2023

Given Boston’s status as a genuine contender in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics should have no problem convincing a veteran big man to join their roster ahead of the new season. Of course, most Celtics fans would prefer the big man to be Blake Griffin, who became a favorite during his tenure with the team last season.