Week 2 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics-Nuggets Collision Course?

Through two weeks, we are on a collision could for a Celtics-Nuggets NBA Finals, are we not? It looked like that would be the case last spring, before the Heat stepped in and fended off the Celtics in a seven-game thriller in the East finals.

Both are unbeaten (along with … Dallas?), and they’re the teams atop the NBA Power Rankings this week.

Let’s get to those NBA power rankings, then, and we will start with the Celtics.

Week 2 NBA Power Rankings Top 10: Boston Celtics Ascend