$50 Million Center Floated as Celtics Trade Target

The Boston Celtics may look to improve their frontcourt this summer. Al Horford’s not getting any younger, and until proven otherwise, Robert Williams III is an injury risk every time he takes the floor. Brian Robb of MassLive floated a center that they could potentially look into – Wendell Carter Jr.

Robb outlined why acquiring someone like Carter would appeal to the Celtics, pointing to his cheap contract.

“It’s hard to find a cost-controlled player who is attainable for Boston’s movable assets at this point. Adding a big on a smaller salary like Wendell Carter Jr. in Orlando would be an appealing long-term play since he is under contract for three more years for just $35 million in total,” Robb wrote.

He then questioned if Carter’s current team, the Orlando Magic, would have interest in what the Celtics could offer for him.

“Whether the Magic have any real interest in moving the 24-year-old is a fair question to wonder, and Boston betting big on him with all of their future tradable first-round picks and Brogdon in a deal would be an all-in move since it would heavily deplete their asset pool going forward.”

Celtics Not Interested in Deandre Ayton

Even though the Celtics are on the lookout for more frontcourt help, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton appears to not be an option. Robb previously reported that the Celtics aren’t interested in the 24-year-old center because of how expensive his contract is.

“The Celtics have no interest in an Ayton deal, per a league source, due to his pricy contract, so any scenario that involves Brogdon going to Phoenix now is dead without a third team getting involved. Phoenix could involve moving Ayton elsewhere but don’t look for Boston to get involved unless Ayton’s going to a different team.”

Even if they’re not looking at Ayon specifically, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote that “the Celtics are evaluating trade avenues to upgrade a thinner frontcourt, league sources told Yahoo Sports” on June 16. Matt Moore of Action Network echoed that sentiment on June 18 while floating Ayton as an option.

“Perhaps equally notable is that Boston is said to be in the market for frontcourt additions, which Deandre Ayton would certainly qualify as, (That, however, is speculative on my part.)” Moore wrote.

Celtics Targeted Jakob Poeltl at the Trade Deadline

Jake Fischer reported on June 16 that the Celtics had looked into acquiring Jakob Poeltl before he was traded to his former team, the Toronto Raptors.

“The Celtics also looked for center additions before the trade deadline, sources said, considering the inconsistent availability of big man Robert Williams, with Jakob Poeltl standing out as one of their primary targets at the time,” Fischer wrote.

Poeltl will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so the Celtics could re-engage on that front. However, he may not be interested in splitting minutes with Horford and Williams after being a starter on the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs. On top of that, he’ll probably want the most money possible, which the Celtics likely won’t be able to offer.