$22 Million Wing ‘Attracting Interest’ From Celtics: Report

Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and his current team, the Houston Rockets, want to make a playoff push. The Athletic confirmed as much in a January 31 story. The report also added that the Celtics have interest in trading for Rockets’ wing Jae’Sean Tate.

“Alternatively, Jae’Sean Tate, who league sources said is attracting interest from the likes of Boston and Phoenix, is movable,” the report revealed.

Tate is in the second year of a three-year, $22.1 million contract with the Rockets. The Rockets have minimized his role this season, as he’s averaging 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the field and 29.2% from three.

This season, the Rockets owe Tate $6.5 million. That’s slightly more than what the Celtics could take back straight up if they were to use the Grant Williams trade exception. However, his contract is inexpensive enough that they could offer Lamar Stevens, Dalano Banton, and Svi Mykhailiuk. All of them make $2 million, and the Celtics can combine their contracts to trade in exchange for Tate.

Doing a trade like that would also open up two roster spots. The Rockets could also use their contracts in a megadeal for a star since they want to make the playoffs.

Celtics Wanted Jae’Sean Tate in 2023

This is not the first time the Celtics have been linked to the Jae’Sean Tate. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, who contributed to the report about the Celtics wanting Tate, reported that they wanted him in 2023, too.

“Forward Jae’Sean Tate is another player on the roster who has drawn interest from teams, including the Suns, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards,” Iko reported on February 8, 2023.

The difference is that, per Iko, the Rockets didn’t want to trade Tate unless someone made a good enough offer.

“The Rockets aren’t looking to trade the 27-year-old forward who is internally regarded as one of the most important pieces of this youthful roster — but as is the case with any player, if there was a “can’t-turn-down” type offer, it would be considered, those sources said.”

Times appear to have changed a year later. The Rockets have signaled that they want to move forward with who they have now. The Athletic reported that Tate is available, which could pave the way for the Celtics to trade for him.

Kelly Olynyk ‘Known to Interest’ Celtics: Report

Jae’Sean Tate isn’t the only one who has caught the Celtics’ eye. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Celtics are among the teams who want Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk. Stein revealed this when talking about the possibility of the Jazz waiving Olynyk.

“One hypothetical example: Utah’s Kelly Olynyk, who is known to interest Boston and other contenders, would be eligible to sign with any of those teams if he parted ways with the Jazz via buyout because he’s earning $12.2 million in Salt Lake City,” Stein wrote in a January 29 story.

Besides his familiarity with the Celtics, Olynyk has playoff experience. He’s gone on extensive playoff runs with both the Celtics and Miami Heat. Although, there have been no reports that the Jazz plan to waive him.