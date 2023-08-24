Celtics Work Out Seven-Year Veteran Wing Shooter: Report

The Boston Celtics continue to be on the lookout for wing depth. After it had been reported on August 22 that the team planned to bring in T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens for a workout by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that they have worked out another one.

“The Celtics recently had free agent Glenn Robinson III in for a workout as they look to add to their roster, per league sources,” Begley reported via his X account on August 24.

The Celtics recently had free agent Glen Robinson III in for a workout as they look to add to their roster, per league sources. Boston will also work out Louis King (per HoopsHype) & TJ Warren & Lamar Stevens (per The Athletic) this week. Boston has at least 2 open roster spots. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 24, 2023

Robinson started his career in 2014 and last played in the NBA in 2021 for the Sacramento Kings. He has a career three-point shooting percentage of 37.3%, which could make him a valuable asset if he is added to the team.

The Celtics are sending a clear message with all of the players they have been working out in August. T.J. Warren, Lamar Stevens, and Robinson are all wings. They want another wing on their team. The question is, which one will they decide on? They may not sign one of the players they have expressed interest in or even decide immediately, but they want more wing depth.

Blake Griffin Calls Experience in Boston ‘Unbelievable’

Blake Griffin has not been brought back by the Celtics, but his lone year in Boston was something he evidently will never forget. Griffin praised the Celtics while talking with Dan Rappoport on “Fore Play Golf.”

Play

“Dude, Boston is unbelievable. Living in Boston, playing in Boston was, like, one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. Having a team that is so championship-focused. One of the best parts (is) the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys,” Griffin said.

Griffin also singled out Jayson Tatum in that Tatum would get along with everyone, which isn’t necessarily typical for a player of his caliber.

“A guy like Jayson Tatum, a legit superstar, and just like so humble. Talks to everybody on the team. Talks to the whole staff. He would go sit and have a conversation with whoever. He’s not only hanging out with like Marcus (Smart) or (Jaylen Brown).”

Griffin is also a free agent who the Celtics reportedly want back, but he has not made a decision as of August 24. The Celtics have two roster spots left. Even if he’s approaching his mid-30s, adding Griffin would give the Celtics a player who they are familiar with more than anything else.

Multiple Teams Interested in Blake Griffin: Report

On August 23, Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported that multiple teams are interested in Griffin besides the Celtics themselves.

“It is believed the 76ers and Warriors are among some of the other teams interested in Griffin, as may be the Clippers, the team with which Griffin’s career began,” Amico wrote.

Amico added that someone will likely add Griffin despite his diminished athleticism before training camp starts.

“While he may not be the top-level performer he once was, someone somewhere is likely to sign Griffin before camp tips off in late September/early October.”

What remains to be seen is if they will over Griffin a bigger role than the Celtics did last season.