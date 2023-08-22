Celtics to Work Out Multiple Free Agent Wings: Report

The Boston Celtics want to fill in at least one of their last two remaining roster spots. NBA Insider Shams Charania reported via his X Account on August 22 that they are meeting with two free agent wings still on the market.

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

“The Boston Celtics are meeting with free agent forward T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens in Boston this week,” Charania said on August 22.

Charania then detailed the Celtics’ process with the two wings and why they appeal to Boston.

“Both players will undergo workouts and are being considered for a potential deal with the Celtics, who still have multiple open roster spots,” Charania said. “Warren averaged 7.5 points for the Nets and Suns last season while Stevens established himself as a defensive-minded force, starting 25 of 62 games for the (Cleveland Cavaliers).”

The Celtics have shored up on wing depth this summer, signing Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton while drafting Jordan Walsh. However, none of them are the most proven options. Warren nearly averaged 20 points a game with the Indiana Pacers during the 2019-20 season, while Stevens has experience as a starter.

T.J. Warren Mentioned as Free Agent Target: Analyst

On August 21, The Athletic’s Jay King mentioned Warren as one of the players the Celtics could target in free agency, citing his ability to score.

“T.J. Warren had a down season after dealing with serious injury issues but has long been able to put the ball in the basket,” King wrote.

Warren has proven himself to be a talented scorer, but stress fractures in his foot led to him missing nearly the entirety of the 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season. While Warren still has a place in the NBA, his days of putting up the numbers he once did may be long gone.

The Celtics have shown interest in Warren before, as they were interested in signing him during the 2022 Offseason, as reported by Jake Fischer, but they chose Danilo Gallinari instead. That wasn’t the only time either

Back when the Celtics had discussed a sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward and the Pacers in 2020, the Celtics wanted Warren as a return package, but the Pacers valued Warren too much to give him up, as reported by SNY’s Ian Begley on November 20, 2020.

“Some with the Celtics have seen TJ Warren as an important piece of any Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade, but Indiana values Warren as a cornerstone and is reluctant to move him,” Begley reported.

Celtics to Work Out Louis King: Report

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on August 22 that the Celtics will also bring in Louis King for a workout.

“Free agent forward Louis King will meet and work out for the Boston Celtics this week,” Scotto wrote via his personal X account. “King recently worked out with other veterans for the Golden State Warriors. Last season, King was a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers.”

The Celtics are testing the market on free agent wings, though in this case, they may be meeting with King to offer a two-way contract. The Celtics also have an open two-way roster spot, with JD Davison and Jay Scrubb signed to the other two spots.