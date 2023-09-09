Celtics ‘Would Surely Take’ 20-Point Scorer, Free Agent Wing: Analyst

Among the players left in free agency, eight-year veteran Kelly Oubre Jr. would certainly be worth looking into for the Boston Celtics. MassLive’s Brian Robb wrote that while the Celtics would add the 20-point scorer to the roster if given the chance, he explained why it’s not likely.

“The Celtics would surely take him for the minimum, but he’s likely holding out for a bigger role elsewhere for (that) type of money,” Robb wrote in a September 8 mailbag. “It’s a little crazy to see a guy who averaged 20 points per game last year have to settle for the minimum. Then again, doing it for a tanking team while shooting 31 percent from 3 doesn’t earn you many accolades.”

After coming off a season in which he averaged 20.3 points a game for the Charlotte Hornets, Oubre has remained a free agent throughout the entire offseason. While Oubre has established himself as a wing scorer, the Celtics have loaded up on wings during the 2023 NBA Offseason, adding Jordan Walsh, Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, and Svi Mikhailiuk to the roster.

If Oubre was signed to the roster, he’d have some competition for a spot in the rotation.

Blake Griffin-Celtics Reunion ‘Appears Unlikely’: Report

The Celtics could use their last roster spot to bring back Blake Griffin. However, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that while the Celtics would like to do just that, Griffin’s return appears to not be likely at the moment.

“The Celtics would likely welcome a return by veteran big man Blake Griffin, who played well last year and was a strong locker room presence, but for now, that appears unlikely as Griffin considers his future,” Himmelsbach wrote in a September 5 story.

Himmelsbach added that the Celtics will take their time deciding what exactly to do with their last roster spot.

“According to a league source, there are no imminent plans to fill the opening, and the team may wait to see which other players become available as cuts are made around the NBA during the preseason,” Himmelsbach wrote. “They may target some extra frontcourt help, but also could simply seek a good developmental piece regardless of position.”

Jerome Robinson-Earl Floated as Celtics’ Target

With Griffin not being an option at the moment and Oubre likely looking for a bigger role than the Celtics, Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitzky floated Oklahoma City Thunder big man Jerome Robinson as someone the Celtics could look into.

“If Robinson-Earl gets squeezed out of Oklahoma City and finds his way to Boston, he’d provide the latter with a high-IQ player who brings value on both sides of the ball,” Krivitzky wrote in a September 6 story. “Defensively, he’s capable of guarding multiple positions effectively. Offensively, Robinson-Earl sees the floor well and is an effective cutter.”

Krivitzky then explained why the 23-year-old has potential on both ends as a big who could stretch the floor.

“He averaged 7.2 points per game his first two years in the NBA and made 35.2% of his 3.4 three-point attempts as a rookie, demonstrating the potential to develop into a reliable stretch-four. He’s also a contributor on the glass, grabbing 5.6 rebounds in 22.2 minutes in the 2021-22 campaign and 4.2 per contest in 18.9 minutes last season.”

The Celtics could potentially use the $6.2 million trade exception they received from the Grant Williams sign-and-trade to acquire Robinson-Earl and his $1.9 million contract.