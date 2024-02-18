Wyc Grousbeck Drops Interesting Boston Celtics News During All-Star Weekend

The Boston Celtics have made plenty of news on the basketball court this season. They’ve taken the best record in the NBA into All-Star Weekend and are focused on making a return trip to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck recently dropped some interesting news about his team, saying that a video production team has been following the Celtics around this season for an “along the lines of, hopefully, ‘The Last Dance'” series. He also spoke about his efforts to help bring All-Star Weekend to Boston.

Wyc Grousbeck Teases Upcoming Boston Celtics Docuseries

During the COVID-19 pandemic, live sports were washed away, but ESPN helped quench sports fans’ third for sports by releasing “The Last Dance,” a docuseries about Michael Jordan’s final run with the Chicago Bulls.

The series dug deep into Jordan’s sixth championship season in Chicago with plenty of behind-the-scenes peeks and numerous interviews with former players, coaches, and front-office staff members during Chicago’s pair of three-peat runs.

During a recent appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” Grousbeck announced that the Celtics are in production of something similar.

“We are in production of a multi-part, absolutely top-quality, fantastic documentary series along the lines of, hopefully, ‘The Last Dance,'” Grousbeck said on the radio show. “We are deep into that, signed contracts. Film is being filmed, and archives are being gone through, and it’s in process.

“They’re following the team this whole year, so it’s like behind the scenes. We’ll see what happens, but win or lose, it will be out.”

The Celtics have plenty of tradition to dive into. Their 17 NBA championships are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for most in league history. Boston won eight straight championships from 1959-1966 and won 10 of 11 from 1959-1969. The Celtics, however, haven’t won a title since 2008 and only have two championships since 1986.

Grousbeck Hints of Effort To Bring All-Star Weekend to Boston

While the NBA games are on hiatus, All-Star Weekend took center stage. Boston’s Jaylen Brown took part in the Slam Dunk Contest, finishing second to defending champion Mac McClung. Brown and Jayson Tatum will represent the Celtics at the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game, taking place this year at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, hasn’t made an appearance in Boston in years. In fact, Boston hasn’t hosted the event in 60 years.

Boston hosted the first two All-Star Games in 1951 and 1952. It has been the game’s host four times, with the last one taking place in 1964. Grousbeck told Hill and his crew that there is a plan in place to try and bring the All-Star Game back to Boston.

“We have taken steps, and we’re in process,” Grousbeck said. “There’s nothing to announce right now, but when we say we’re going to try to do something, we try to do it, and we’ll keep you posted.”

If the Celtics do get a chance to host the big event, it won’t be for at least three more years. The Golden State Warriors will host the 2025 event at the Chase Center, while the Los Angeles Clippers will play host the following season.