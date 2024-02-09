Xavier Tillman Reveals What Marcus Smart Told Him About Celtics

Before the Boston Celtics acquired Xavier Tillman, he had some experience playing with former Celtic Marcus Smart with the Memphis Grizzlies. In his first meeting with reporters since the trade, Tillman revealed what Smart had told him about the Celtics.

“He was just telling me about his experience,” Tillman told reporters, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “The main thing he told me (is that) it’s very similar to Memphis in terms of the grit and the grind and how hard you have to work for the fans and appreciation and stuff like that. And once you do show that you’re willing to hustle, they’re gonna love you after that. I love it.”

Play

Smart certainly left an impression on the Celtics in the nine years he played for the team. When Smart returned to Boston on February 4, fans cheered for him.

Celtics fans showed love to Marcus Smart in his return to Boston ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kDB5MQmvxy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2024

Tillman and Smart were teammates with the Grizzlies for half a season. Memphis has had their seasons derailed both by Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension and multiple injuries. That includes Smart himself, who has played 20 games total in his first season in Memphis.

Brad Stevens Says Celtics Have ‘Always Liked’ Xavier Tillman

On February 9, Brad Stevens explained why the Celtics acquired Tillman from the Grizzlies. Stevens praised Tillman for what he brings to the court.

Play

“We’ve always liked Xavier,” Stevens told reporters, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “He is, obviously, big and strong (and) moves his feet well laterally, so he’s been able to guard a number of people at a number of different positions well. Above that, he plays the game for the right reasons. He competes, he passes, thinks the game well, all the stuff that we’ve been fortunate with the guys we have around our best players, that they’ve brought to the table; he knows how to play. So, we’re excited to have him.”

Stevens also added one particular facet that Xavier Tillman brings to the table.

“At the end of the day, what it does is it gives us a lot of flexibility. Our coaches have, we’ve started with a quote, smaller lineup most of the year, but we play several minutes a game with a big lineup. It just hopefully gives us more options to do either.”

Play

Another added benefit from acquiring Xavier Tillman is that the Celtics will have his bird rights this coming offseason. As a second tax apron team, the Celtics will be restricted in what they can do in free agency. Having Tillman’s bird rights gives them an edge with his free agency.

Xavier Tillman’s Playoff Pedigree

When it comes to the postseason, Xavier Tillman has proven himself useful in the past. When the Grizzlies faced the Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Tillman put up a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2. Tillman’s efforts helped the Grizzlies tie the series.

Play

When the postseason approaches for the Celtics, Tillman will be behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford on the Celtics’ frontcourt depth chart. However, Tillman helping the Grizzlies win playoff games could earn him minutes in the Celtics’ playoff rotation.