Celtics Trade Bench Wing for Xavier Tillman: Report

With hours left until the NBA Trade Deadline, the Boston Celtics have made a trade. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics have acquired Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer then reported

that the Celtics had sent Lamar Stevens back to the Grizzlies in exchange for Tillman.

Doing so leaves a roster spot open for the Celtics. Not only that, but trading Stevens for Tillman means the $6.2 million Grant Williams trade exception is fully intact. This would indicate that the Celtics plan to get someone else to take that last spot, but a lot can happen between February 7 and February 8.

Cap expert Yossi Gozlan revealed another benefit of trading Stevens for Tillman: saving money. Gozlan revealed how much money the Celtics saved from the trade.

In this case, Xavier Tillman won't go into any of the Boston Celtics trade exceptions. Lamar Stevens for Tillman works and they keep both their $6.2 million and $1.8 million TPEs. And they save about $300k against the tax and keep an open roster spot available. https://t.co/XMM01SM3or — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 7, 2024

Stevens played 19 games total for the Celtics and started one of them against the Orlando Magic on December 15, 2023. However, the Grizzlies featured Tillman more than the Celtics featured Stevens. Tillman has played 34 games while starting 13 of them. The Grizzlies have had an injury-ravaged season, as they sport a record of 18-33.

Tillman will play behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford in the Celtics’ frontcourt. He will also likely compete for minutes with Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta.

Celtics Not Finished After Xavier Tillman Trade

After the Celtics completed their trade for Xavier Tillman, MassLive’s Brian Robb reported that Brad Stevens is not finished making moves.

“League sources tell MassLive that Boston is likely to make another move ahead of the trade deadline in the wake of the Tillman deal,” Robb wrote in a February 7 story. “Brad Stevens has been open about wanting to add more wing depth to the roster, and losing Stevens in the Tillman deal could be a sign the team plans to bring in another body at that spot.”

Robb added what other assets the Celtics currently possess on top of what’s ahead of them with Tillman’s free agency.

“Boston still has six future second-round draft picks available for trade, including two for the 2024 NBA Draft. The team also has three future first-round picks among their assets.

“Tillman is earning $1.9 million in the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Boston will maintain Bird Rights on him as he hits free agency.”

Having bird rights on Stevens could play a crucial role in their chances of keeping him past 2024.

Two Wings Linked to Celtics: Report

Having traded Lamar Stevens for Xavier Tillman, and Robb confirming the Celtics want wing depth, Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Celtics are interested in two players who would give them that in a February 6 story.

Fischer revealed that the Celtics could acquire either one using the Williams TPE.

“Boston will likely be limited to adding pieces through its $6.25 million traded-player exception with which the Celtics could bring on a veteran target such as Otto Porter Jr., sources said. Another name on Boston’s radar: Nets guard Lonnie Walker, who’s generated a wealth of interest from playoff teams while playing well on a minimum contract, sources said.”

Porter makes $6.3 million, while Walker makes $2.3 million, meaning that they can’t acquire both with the exception. However, that doesn’t eliminate the possibility that they could acquire both anyway.