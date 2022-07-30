Insider Reveals Nets Hopes for Celtics $196 Million Trade Target

ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed his thoughts about the Boston Celtics potentially acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. In his most recent article, he weighed the pros and cons of Boston potentially acquiring Durant while also revealing why the Nets haven’t pulled the trigger on a deal yet.

According to Lowe, the team hopes that because it’s hard for them to gauge Durant’s trade value that Durant will in time rescind his request to be traded.

Several smart people around the league termed the very act of trading Durant “impossible” in conversations with ESPN. There was no way to approximate fair value. A player of Durant’s caliber with so many years locked in had never before become available. The Nets are probably waiting for Durant’s camp to realize that, and maybe for Durant to retract his trade request. The Nets have not given up on this scenario, sources say.

Lowe later added that teams who are interested in acquiring Durant are biding their time to see if Brooklyn ultimately decides that Durant will never take back his trade request. One way for Durant to let the team know he’s not backing off is to sit out, but league insiders believe that Durant wouldn’t do something like that.

Suitors are waiting to see if Brooklyn concludes that kind of reunion is not possible. Durant could accelerate that process by publicly or privately explaining his trade request, and emphasizing he will not back off. Would such a stance mean sitting out — as Ben Simmons did last season? I don’t know. League insiders repeat the trope that Durant “is not wired that way” — that he loves the game too much. But that is speculation. Time will tell.

One month after Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn went public, all indications are that he’s not backing off from it.

Durant Has Not Changed His Stance

When Shams Charania first reported that the Celtics had trade discussions with the Nets regarding Durant on July 25, 2022, he also reported that Durant had remained steadfast with his trade request. Not only that, but league executives are wondering if he will threaten to sit out if no deal comes to fruition by the time training camp starts

Durant has shown no change in his stance, sources say, and executives from across the league at the Las Vegas Summer League this month wondered whether his status for training camp could be in question via holdout should no trade develop.

As Lowe alluded to above, league insiders believe Durant would not do something like that because of his love for the game. Even though Durant has left his teams before, this is the first time he’s publicly requested a trade in his career, so who knows how far he’ll go with this request.

Tatum Revealed His Thoughts on the Matter

While attending the premiere of NYC Point Gods, a documentary that Durant executive produced, Tatum was asked point blank about the possibility of adding Durant. While Tatum praised Durant’s abilities as a player, he stressed that he’s fine with who the Celtics currently have on their roster.

“I’ve played with him during the Olympics. He’s a great player. That’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not,” Tatum said.

Tatum also added that because of where the Celtics are at, they don’t have to make any more moves after the offseason they’ve had.

“We don’t have to do anything. We got two new pieces. I love our team. Like I said, I just go out there and play with my teammates. I don’t put that hat on and make decisions,” Tatum later explained.

The Celtics reaching a deal to acquire Durant or not will decide if they feel the same way as Tatum does about their roster.