Conor Benn’s Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Conor Benn is a British professional boxer and the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn, who is challenging Ryan Garcia for the WBC welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 12. Boxing runs through the Benn family, but Conor’s life outside the ring also centers on his wife, Victoria Benn, their three young children, and his close connection to his parents. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Conor Benn Is the Son of Boxing Legend Nigel Benn

Conor was born into one of Britain’s best-known boxing families.

His father, Nigel, became a two-weight world champion during his career. His mother, Caroline Jackson, met Nigel at her 21st birthday party at Stringfellow’s nightclub in London.

Their relationship faced challenges, but Nigel eventually proposed inside the boxing ring following his March 1996 fight against Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga. Nigel and Caroline married on September 4, 1996.

Just weeks later, on September 28, Caroline gave birth to twins Conor and India.

Conor eventually followed his father into boxing, while his younger brother, Harley, also entered the sport and turned professional in 2017.

2. His Parents Overcame a Difficult Road to Starting Their Family

Caroline has spoken publicly about the difficulties she and Nigel experienced while trying to become parents.

The couple underwent IVF treatment that initially failed, putting additional strain on their relationship. Caroline also dealt with Nigel’s infidelity during that period.

“I feel sick when I think about Nigel’s affair, even now. I can remember it like it was yesterday,” Caroline told the Mirror in 1998. “We were living in Jersey and we had been trying for months to have a baby. It was such a low point in my life. I was going for IVF treatment and it had failed.”

The couple ultimately reconciled and welcomed Conor and India shortly after their wedding.

Nigel also has four children — Sade, Rene, Dominic and Nigel — from his first marriage.

3. Conor Benn & His Wife Victoria Have Been Married Since 2018

Conor began dating Victoria in 2017, and the couple married on March 18, 2018.

Victoria has built a career of her own as a model, radio personality and fashion and beauty influencer. She has also regularly supported her husband from ringside throughout his boxing career.

That includes his unanimous decision victory over Chris Eubank Jr. in their November 2025 rematch and his April 2026 victory over Regis Prograis.

Victoria is expected to be ringside again as Conor attempts to win the WBC welterweight championship from Garcia in Las Vegas.

4. Conor Benn Honored His First Child With a Face Tattoo

Conor and Victoria became parents in 2021 with the birth of their first child, a son named Eli.

Becoming a father inspired Conor to get a permanent tribute to his son. Before doing so, however, the boxer called his mother and asked for her permission to get a face tattoo.

After Caroline agreed, Conor had “Eli Clay” tattooed near his ear.

The family expanded again on March 24, 2024, when Victoria gave birth to their daughter, Idony Susanna Benn. The couple announced Idony’s arrival with a hospital photo featuring the new parents and their daughter.

5. The Benn Family Welcomed Its Newest Member in July 2026

Conor and Victoria became parents for the third time shortly before one of the biggest fights of his career.

The couple welcomed their second son, Hart Benn, in July 2026, making them a family of five.

Hart joined older siblings Eli and Idony as Conor prepared for another important stretch inside the ring. The boxer enters his September 12 showdown against Garcia with a 25-1 record and 14 knockouts.

Garcia, meanwhile, enters at 25-2 with 20 knockouts and will make his first defense of the WBC welterweight championship.