Evander Holyfield Teases Idea of Fighting Mike Tyson a 3rd Time

Evander Holyfield is open to fighting boxing legend Mike Tyson one last time.

“The fans want it 🥊 #unfinishedbusiness,” Holyfield wrote on Instagram next to a poster of the two boxing icons that read, “The Trilogy: Tyson vs. Holyfield.”

Holyfield promoted the idea with a series of hashtags, including #EvanderHolyfield, #thetrilogy, and #holyfieldtyson3.

Asked on video by Mail Sport whether he was ready to go back in, Holyfield, “Well, if they want it.” Asked if he would fight Tyson again, he said, “Never say never,” twice, while standing outside Tyson’s dressing room.

However, Tyson appeared to douse cold water on the idea, writing in Holyfield’s thread, “I love you brother, but the trilogy is our friendship.” The back-and-forth came after Tyson was defeated by YouTuber Jake Paul in a fight streamed by Netflix.

Fan Reaction Was Mixed in Evander Holyfield’s Comment Thread

Fans weighed in on the comment thread.

Some fans were against the idea. “We love you, so we don’t want to see it 😢,” wrote one. “He goin bite the other ear off 💀,” wrote another fan, in reference to the infamous incident in which Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear.

“NOOOO,,yall should NOT do it….Do a podcast together,” another fan weighed in.

However, other fans liked the idea. “To be honest this would be such an entertaining fight and it does something special for the sport! To bring back everything that made boxing great and remind the world why Boxing is the best sport in the world!” wrote one person on Holyfield’s comment thread. “Evander vs Tyson lll make it happen!!!”

But another fan wrote that they preferred to see Holyfield fight YouTuber Jake Paul, who just defeated Tyson in Texas. “Evander vs Jake…we want it,” that fan wrote. However, another fan mused, “Since they both are old, i think that would be a very much interesting fight than putting a 27y old guy to fight a retired boxer.”

Evander Holyfield Attended Mike Tyson’s Fight Against Jake Paul

Holyfield attended the Tyson-Paul fight, which Paul won by unanimous judges’ decision, according to Fox News. The fight was controversial, in part because of Tyson’s advanced age. He is 58, and Paul is 27. Holyfield is 62 years old.

According to Fox News, Tyson and Holyfield have become friends since Tyson bit his ear in 1997. Holyfield “beat Tyson in 1996 via technical knockout,” Fox News reported.

Holyfield last fought Brian Nielsen in 2011, Fox News reported.

In 2021, Holyfield and Tyson were supposed to have a third fight, TMZ reported, but it never happened. According to TMZ, Holyfield “fought Vitor Belfort in an exhibition instead.”

Evander Holyfield Declared Jake Paul a ‘Pretty Good Fighter’

Holyfield also weighed in on Jake Paul’s boxing abilities.

“He’s a pretty good fighter,” Holyfield told Fight Hub of Jake Paul’s performance against Tyson.

Holyfield also shared a video to his Instagram page showing him posing with Tyson backstage at the Jake Paul fight.

Holyfield also shared a video on Instagram showing him walking through the crowd at that fight.