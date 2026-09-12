Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Fight Tonight: How to Watch, Preview, Predictions

American Ryan Garcia puts his WBC welterweight title on the line against Conor Benn of Great Britain Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and fans can watch the fight live on either side of the Atlantic.

The champion enters off a dominant February statement, while Benn arrives cutting down from middleweight for the first time in years, a decision that has fueled most of fight week’s chatter.

How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn in U.S. and U.K.

HOW TO WATCH — GARCIA VS. BENN WBC Welterweight Title • T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas • Saturday, September 12, 2026 🇺🇸 UNITED STATES Platform Paramount+ — exclusive U.S. stream. No extra PPV fee. Included with any Paramount+ plan. paramountplus.com Plans Essential (ad-supported)

$8.99 / month • $89.99 / year Premium (ad-free)

$13.99 / month • $139.99 / year Prelims 5:00 PM ET • 2:00 PM PT Main Card 8:00 PM ET • 5:00 PM PT Ring Walks ~11:00 PM ET • ~8:00 PM PT (some outlets report ~11:30 PM ET) 🇬🇧 UNITED KINGDOM & IRELAND Platform DAZN — PPV or DAZN Ultimate subscription. Not available on free-to-air TV. dazn.com Plans One-off PPV

£24.99 DAZN Ultimate

£24.99 / month (annual plan) — includes 12+ PPVs per year Prelims 10:00 PM BST — Saturday, Sept. 12 Main Card 1:00 AM BST — Sunday, Sept. 13 Ring Walks ~4:00 AM BST — Sunday, Sept. 13 BBC Sport Live text coverage only from 3:00 AM BST Sunday — not a TV broadcast. bbc.com/sport Times approximate — ring walks depend on duration of undercard bouts. Presented by Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine. Sources: Paramount+, DAZN, UFC.com, Sporting News, Radio Times, Standard, TalkSport, BBC Sport.

American viewers need only a Paramount+ subscription. The full nine-fight card streams live and exclusively on Paramount+, with no extra pay-per-view charge. Essential plans start at $8.99 a month, and Premium runs $13.99, with annual options available for both.

Preliminary bouts begin at 5 p.m. EDT, and the main card follows at 8 p.m. EDT. Garcia and Benn are expected to walk to the ring around 11 p.m. EDT, once the co-main event between Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian wraps, on a nine-fight card that also features lightweights Mark Magsayo and Andres Cortes.

British and Irish fans face a different setup entirely. The bout airs exclusively on DAZN in the U.K., not on Sky Sports or TNT Sports. Viewers can buy the card as a standalone pay-per-view for £24.99 or subscribe to DAZN Ultimate, which bundles a year of pay-per-view events into one £24.99 monthly plan. Prelims start at 10 p.m. BST, the main card follows at 1 a.m. Sunday, and ring walks are expected around 4 a.m. BST.

Garcia vs. Benn: Styles, Records and Predictions

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) is the 28-year-old Victorville, California, native whose left hand has produced knockouts against world-class competition, though his composure has been tested in losses to Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero. He reclaimed his footing with his dominant February win over Barrios, a shutout decision that delivered his first world title in the same building he fights in Saturday night.

Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), the 29-year-old son of former two-division champion Nigel Benn, followed a split series with Chris Eubank Jr. by outpointing former titleholder Regis Prograis in April. Making the 147-pound limit for the first time since 2022 has dominated his build-up, though Benn brushed off concerns during fight week.

“We will find out, won’t we? Isn’t it exciting not knowing the answer?” Benn said, as quoted by CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell in his fight preview.

Garcia countered by needling Benn over his stated plans to eventually campaign at super middleweight.

“Them punches are going to do some real damage,” Garcia said, as quoted by Campbell.

Stylistically, Garcia’s speed and one-punch power give him the finishing edge, while Benn’s pressure and work rate pushed him through two fights with Eubank and threaten to make this one uglier than the odds suggest. Garcia opened as a heavy betting favorite, listed near -330, with Benn around +250, according to Campbell. Both fighters have shown enough inconsistency that Campbell called the matchup difficult to handicap with full confidence, though his own pick has Garcia stopping Benn by eighth-round TKO.