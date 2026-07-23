Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Live Leaves Heavyweight Future Hanging Before Huge Return

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga live headlines one of the biggest boxing events of the summer. Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The heavyweight bout, titled “Danger Before Destiny,” marks Joshua’s first fight since his comeback following last December’s tragic car accident in Lagos that claimed the lives of two of his close teammates.

A victory would move the former two-time unified heavyweight champion closer to a proposed all-British fight against Tyson Fury later this year. Fans searching for Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga live stream information, fight time, and undercard details will be watching closely as one of boxing’s biggest names steps back into the spotlight.

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Live Fight Card and Team News

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga lineup features two experienced heavyweights with impressive knockout records. Joshua enters the fight with a professional record of 29 wins and four losses, including 26 victories by knockout. The 36-year-old is returning after his rebound win over Jake Paul following his knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in late 2024.

Kristian Prenga brings a record of 20 wins and one loss into the contest, with all 20 victories coming by knockout. The 35-year-old Albanian heavyweight faces the toughest test of his professional career as he steps into the ring against one of boxing’s biggest stars.

The Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga match also includes two world title fights on the undercard. Hamzah Sheeraz faces Simon Zachenhuber for the WBO World Super Middleweight title, while Josh Kelly meets Caoimhin Agyarko for the IBF World Super Welterweight title.

Anthony Joshua versus Kristian Prenga Stats, Prediction and Fight Details

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga stats highlight the experience gap between the two fighters. Joshua is a former two-time unified world heavyweight champion and enters the contest as the betting favorite with a 29-4 professional record.

Prenga has built his reputation with knockout power, recording 20 stoppage victories from his 20 career wins. While this is a significant step up in opposition, his unbeaten knockout streak makes him a dangerous opponent.

The Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga prediction discussion has centered on whether Joshua can continue rebuilding his career with another victory. A win would strengthen his position ahead of a possible showdown with Tyson Fury later this year.

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga live stream can watch the event exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View worldwide. In the United States, the pay-per-view costs $59.99, while fans in the United Kingdom can purchase it for £19.99.

Subscribers to DAZN’s Ultimate Tier package also receive the event as part of their subscription. The fight is also available to purchase through Amazon Prime Video’s PPV service.

The main card begins at 6:00 p.m. BST, 1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT, and 8:00 p.m. in Saudi Arabia. The Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga live main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 11:00 p.m. BST, 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT, and 1:00 a.m. KSA on Sunday.

Fans can watch Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga live today on the DAZN app or website across iOS and Android devices, Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic and Philips smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.