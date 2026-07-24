How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach Live: Fight Time, Preview, Stats, Weigh-In

Tyson Fury returns to the ring on Friday, July 24, 2026, against Polish veteran Mariusz Wach at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand.

The 10-round heavyweight contest comes as Fury stays active ahead of a planned showdown with Anthony Joshua later this year. The fight also features an unusual schedule, with Fury opening the event instead of headlining the final bout.

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach fight time follows a very different format from a normal heavyweight boxing card.

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach Live Stream, TV Channel and Fight Time

Fans looking for a Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach live stream will not find one. The fight will not air on any television network or streaming platform. Broadcasters including DAZN, Sky Sports, ESPN, and TNT Sports do not hold broadcast rights.

Instead, organizers are filming the event behind closed doors. The fight will later appear as part of Season 3 of the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys. Fans who want live coverage on fight night can follow round-by-round text updates from major sports outlets.

The Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach fight begins at 10:00 p.m. local time in Thailand. That equals 4:00 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom, 11:00 a.m. ET and 8:00 a.m. PT in the United States and Canada, 5:00 p.m. CEST across much of Europe, and 1:00 a.m. AEST on July 25 in Australia.

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach Stats, Weigh-In and Fight Preview

The Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach stats highlight two experienced heavyweights at different stages of their careers. Fury, 37, enters the bout with a professional record of 35-2-1 and 24 knockout wins. The British heavyweight stands 6-foot-9 and weighed 265 pounds at the official weigh-in.

Wach, a 46-year-old former world title challenger from Poland, owns a record of 39-13 with 20 knockouts. He stands 6-foot-7½ and weighs 291.4 pounds, giving him a 26.4-pound weight advantage over Fury.

The fight follows Fury’s points victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov in April. Wach previously challenged Wladimir Klitschko for the world heavyweight title in 2012 and has lost seven of his last 10 fights.

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach Prediction, Charity Belt and Fight Details

The Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach prediction discussion centers on Fury’s recent activity and experience at the top level. The contest serves as another opportunity for the former world champion to stay active before bigger fights later in 2026.

The event also supports a charitable cause. All ticket proceeds from the 1,500-seat venue will go to local charities in Pattaya. The winner will receive the custom WBC METTA Humanitarian Belt.