Jake Paul Under Fire After Controversial Win Over Mike Tyson

Jake Paul took control of Friday’s fight against Mike Tyson, dominating the former heavyweight champion and winning by unanimous decision in the abbreviated exhibition match.

But the former YouTube star turned boxer is facing mounting criticism after the victory, with many taking aim at his decision to fight against the 58-year-old Tyson rather than take on an active boxer.

Fans Turning on Jake Paul

Paul has fought in several high-profile bouts, though only once faced off against an active, full-time boxer. Most of his opponents have been retired MMA fighters or, in the case of Tyson, a boxer whose last win came more than two decades ago. Paul’s only fight against a full-time boxer came last year, when he lost in a split decision to Tommy Fury.

After Friday’s fight, the criticism of Paul grew louder as many fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with the outcome and with the former YouTuber’s scheduling strategy.

“Jake Paul couldn’t stop a 60-year-old grandpa with bust up knees who literally couldn’t move,” one fans shared in a post on X. “This isn’t a win, it’s an embarrassment. Let’s put an end to this ‘boxer’ gimmick.”

Others called on Paul to start fighting against active, full-time boxers.

“I can’t believe I watched that. Tyson is a legend but he’s old. Jake Paul needs to fight someone his own age,” a fan wrote on X. “I could beat Bob Cousy one on one NOW.”

Some took aim at the fight itself. Former NBA legend Magic Johnson said Friday’s event was “sad” for all those involved.

“Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore,” he shared in a post on X. “It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing.”

While it may have been bad for boxing, the bout was likely very lucrative for Paul. The 27-year-old hinted at a press conference in August that he was making an eight-figure sum for the fight.

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend,” Paul told reporters at the time.

Jake Paul Called Out Before Fight

Before he even set foot in the ring on Friday, Paul was already facing scrutiny over his fledgling boxing career. Dallas reporter Jacob Detamore pressed Paul at a pre-fight news conference, questioning when the former YouTube star will start facing real boxers soon.

“Jake, you were just talking about your career and how it’s grown,” Detamore said, “and you’ve said in the past that you want to be taken seriously as a boxer; so if that is your goal, when can we expect you to start legitimate contending fighters in your given weight class?”

Detamore had questioned Paul about his scheduling decisions in the past, and the boxer didn’t appreciate his persistence on the issue.

“I think you’re the same [expletive] from the other event,” Paul replied. “You asked that same [expletive] question.”

The issue was raised again after Friday’s win over Tyson, with Paul being asked in the ring who he might fight next.

“Anyone I want,” Paul said. “Everyone is next on the list.”