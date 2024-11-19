Logan Paul Reveals What He Sprayed on Jake Paul After Tyson Fight

Social media influencer Logan Paul is apologizing for knocking his brother Jake Paul’s hat off following his victory against Mike Tyson, and he revealed what he sprayed at his brother.

“A lot of people asking about this moment from the fight; they’re saying why did you knock your brother’s hat off? What were you spraying in that yellow can?” Logan Paul said in the video, which was posted to Instagram in a product promotion.

“I was just trying to help Jake promote his W body spray, but my enthusiasm and my poor motor skills got the best of me,” Logan, 29, said in the November 18 video on Instagram that was shared to promote the product. “I knocked his hat off from the back and it went to the floor.

“I felt so stupid. Jake, I’m sorry. I ruined one of the biggest moments of your life. But guess what buddy, you smelled great. You smell great, thanks to me,” he said. He then pitched the product and added, “Sorry, Jake.”

Fans did take to X after the fight to ask what Paul sprayed on his brother. “What’s with Logan Paul with the spray?” wrote one person, sharing a GIF. Another person wrote, “LOL, Logan Paul spraying his body spray all over the place during his brother’s entrance like he can possibly signal how much of a douche he is even more.”

Logan Paul Challenged Mike Tyson to Fight Him Next

In addition to being a YouTuber, Logan Paul won the WWE United States Championship in 2023. Tyson challenged Logan Paul to fight him next. His brother defeated the much older Tyson in the November 15 match.

“Mother (expletive), I’d kill you, Mike,” Logan said, according to video posted to X by Ariel Helwani.

“It’s on then,” Tyson said.

For his part, Jake Paul wrote on X of Tyson, “Love you Mike. It was an honor. You’re an inspiration to us all.”

In the video comment thread on Instagram, people had mixed impressions. “People are not mentioning the spray bro they’re wondering why you threatened the old man😭” wrote one person. “It was so cringe 🤣🤣” wrote another person.

“It’s truly crazy how Logan can’t let anyone else get their moment,” another person added. “More like u were rude and uncalled for in your comment to Mikey up there,” another person wrote. Other people responded that no one cared what Logan Paul sprayed at Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson Wrote That He ‘Still Won’ the Fight Due to Health Struggles

Tyson wrote after the fight, “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.”

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” Tyson continued.

He added in a statement on X, “To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you 🙏”