Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Live Today: A Massive Problem Awaits One Fighter in Giza

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC heavyweight title against kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven on Saturday, May 23, 2026, in one of the biggest crossover fights in combat sports. The event, called “Glory in Giza,” will take place in front of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt under standard boxing rules. Fans can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven live today can watch on Pay-Per-View via DAZN.

Usyk enters the fight unbeaten at 24-0 with 15 knockouts, while Verhoeven steps into the ring after a dominant kickboxing career and a 1-0 professional boxing record.

The event has drawn significant attention because it brings together two champions from different combat sports in one of the year’s most unique boxing settings.

How to Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Live Today

The Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven match will stream worldwide on DAZN PPV. Fans in more than 200 countries can access the event through the DAZN app on smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and streaming sticks.

The Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven date is Saturday, May 23, 2026.Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the main card starting at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. Ring walks for the main event are expected around 5:00 PM ET and 2:00 PM PT.

In the United Kingdom, coverage starts at 6:00 PM BST. Fans across Western Europe can tune in from 7:00 PM CEST. Australian viewers will watch the card early Sunday morning, with the main card beginning at 3:00 AM AEST.

In Japan, the event starts at 2:00 AM JST on Sunday. Fans in Egypt and across the Middle East can watch from 8:00 PM EEST on Saturday night. The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven time will vary by region.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Preview and Fighting Styles

The Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven preview centers on the clear difference in boxing experience between the two fighters. Usyk built his reputation through sharp movement, quick combinations, and strong ring awareness. The Olympic gold medalist often increases pressure as fights progress and uses angles to break down opponents.

Verhoeven enters after years of success in kickboxing. Under boxing rules, he cannot use kicks, knees, or clinch attacks that helped define his kickboxing career. He has worked with boxing trainer Peter Fury to prepare for the challenge.

The Dutch fighter holds advantages in height and reach and may try to pressure Usyk at close range. Usyk, however, brings far more professional boxing experience into the contest.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Undercard and Venue Details

The Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven undercard includes several title fights and heavyweight matchups. Hamzah Sheeraz will take on Alem Begic for the vacant WBO super-middleweight title, while Jack Catterall faces Shakhram Giyasov for the WBA Regular welterweight title.

Mizuki Hiruta will face Mai Soliman for the WBO women’s super-flyweight title. The card also includes a heavyweight matchup between Frank Sanchez and Richard Torrez Jr..

The venue for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven has become a major talking point ahead of the event. Organizers will stage the fights outdoors in front of the Pyramids of Giza, creating one of the most historic backdrops in modern boxing.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Odds and Tale of the Tape

The odds for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven heavily favor the defending champion. Sportsbooks list Usyk as a -3000 favorite, while Verhoeven enters as a +1300 underdog.

Verhoeven stands at 6-foot-5 with an 82.5-inch reach. Usyk stands at 6-foot-3 with a 78-inch reach. Verhoeven also brings a 66-10 kickboxing record into the matchup, but Usyk remains unbeaten in professional boxing at 24-0.

Usyk enters the fight at 39 years old, while Verhoeven is 37. Despite Verhoeven’s success in combat sports, the fight marks only his second professional boxing appearance. The Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven live event today remains one of the most anticipated combat sports shows of 2026.