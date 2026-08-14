Prichard Colon’s Long Battle After That Devastating Boxing Fight Ends at 33

Prichard Colon has died at 33, nearly 11 years after a boxing fight left him with a severe brain injury that changed his life forever. The Puerto Rican professional boxer passed away at his family home in Florida, his father, Richard Colon, confirmed on Facebook. Colon suffered the injury during a super-welterweight fight against Terrel Williams on October 17, 2015, in Fairfax, Virginia.

He entered the boxing match unbeaten with 16 wins, including 13 knockouts, and was seen as a rising prospect. Instead, the fight ended his career and left him needing full-time care. His death closes a painful chapter for his family and the boxing community, while his long battle remains linked to that tragic night in the ring.

Prichard Colon and the Boxing Fight That Changed Everything

Colon faced Terrel Williams at EagleBank Arena in a highly anticipated boxing contest. During the fight, Colon repeatedly complained about punches to the back of his head, known as “rabbit punches.” The referee deducted a point from Williams after one complaint.

In the ninth round, Colon’s corner removed his gloves while he was still reporting dizziness. The action resulted in a disqualification victory for Williams. Colon then collapsed in his dressing room and was taken to hospital.

Doctors diagnosed him with a subdural hematoma and performed emergency brain surgery. Colon spent 221 days in a coma.

Prichard Colon’s Brain Injury Left Him Dependent on Care

The brain injury suffered by Colon had lasting effects. After waking from his coma, he faced severe neurological problems and could not return to professional boxing.

Colon could not walk or speak normally and required constant support from his family. His parents remained closely involved in his care throughout the years that followed.

Before the brain injury, Colon had built a strong boxing record. He turned professional in 2013 after a successful amateur career and won his first 16 professional fights, with 13 victories coming by knockout.

His boxing career ended suddenly at 23, just as he was building momentum as a promising young fighter.

Prichard Colon Dies as Boxing Community Pays Tribute

Richard Colon announced his son’s death in a Facebook post. “I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world.”

Williams also spoke about Colon after their 2015 boxing fight. “My heart dropped, my stomach dropped. I’m praying for him multiple times daily to make a full recovery. I cannot enjoy this victory. I’m worried about Prichard, Williams told The Los Angeles Times.”

Williams fought only twice more after the Colon fight, in 2017 and 2019. Boxing organizations and fighters have since paid tribute to Colon, remembering the talent he showed before his brain injury and the years his family spent caring for him.

Colon passed away on August 13, 2026, at the age of 33.