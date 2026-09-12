Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Purse & Payout: How Much Money Will the Fighters Make?

How much money will Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn make for their highly anticipated welterweight championship fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas?

No one is exactly sure. But here are some pretty good estimates.

There is no official reported sum for the Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn purse. Nevada no longer requires public purse disclosures, so what circulates before fight night is reporting and industry estimate rather than official figures.

The most consistent pre-fight number puts the combined pot at roughly $30 million, according to The Guardian, with each fighter expected to walk away with about $15 million.

That is not a confirmed 50/50 split, and neither side has put a number on a separate winner’s bonus. Ticket sales at T-Mobile Arena topped $6.3 million on the first day alone, according to Marca, though that figure reflects gate revenue rather than fighter pay.

The money behind Benn’s side traces back to comments TKO president Mark Shapiro made in February, when reporters pressed him on the reported $15 million figure.

“I would add to the reported purse, which was around $15 million, that Conor will be paid for this super fight in 2026, is not TKO going out of pocket. Sela, led by our great partner Turki Alalshikh, is covering the purse,” Shapiro said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports, comparing the arrangement to how Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford were paid for their September 2025 bout.

How the Numbers Stack Up Against Past Paydays

A reported $15 million purse sits below Garcia’s biggest career payday, which was reportedly the roughly $30 million he took home opposite Gervonta Davis in 2023, according to Sports Illustrated, a fight that also generated a $22.8 million live gate. It lands closer to what Garcia reportedly earned beating Mario Barrios for the WBC title in February, with estimates on that fight ranging from $8 million to $20 million, according to EssentiallySports.

Garcia’s Devin Haney fight in 2024 carried a reported payday as high as $30 million before a failed drug test turned the result into a no-contest and cost him a smaller, official purse.

For Benn, $15 million would mark a career-high payday in dollar terms. His two nights against Chris Eubank Jr. each paid out around £8 million, roughly $10 million, from an £18 million pot. His April bout with Regis Prograis, his first under the Zuffa Boxing banner, carried the same reported $15 million figure now attached to the Garcia fight.

Boxing’s Biggest Paydays of the Past Five Years

Nothing this weekend approaches the numbers boxing’s biggest fights have generated since Saudi-backed promotion reshaped the sport’s economics. Canelo Alvarez reportedly earned upward of $100 million, with some reports as high as $150 million, for facing Terence Crawford last September, according to CBS Sports.

Crawford said on a podcast he took home $10 million, though the WBC later put his true number closer to $50 million.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury split a reported $190 million purse for their December 2024 rematch, with Usyk’s champion’s share estimated between $105 million and $114 million. Their first meeting in May 2024 carried a smaller combined purse near $150 million, with Fury taking the larger cut as the reigning titleholder. Usyk’s July 2025 rematch with Daniel Dubois topped even that, with a reported $203 million total purse, with Usyk alone banking more than $132 million.

Set against those numbers, a reported eight-figure night for Garcia and Benn is significant for the welterweight division and career-defining for Benn, but it remains a fraction of what boxing’s biggest crossover stars now command.