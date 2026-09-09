Ryan Garcia Takes Brutal Aim at Terence Crawford Before Conor Benn Title Fight

Ryan Garcia has again taken aim at Terence Crawford as he prepares for his first WBC welterweight title defense against Conor Benn. Garcia questioned Crawford’s record and said the retired champion never faced a young, hungry fighter during his career.

Garcia made the comments while discussing Crawford and the upcoming fight. His criticism adds to a long-running exchange between the two boxers, with Garcia repeatedly challenging Crawford’s record and his decision to retire after beating Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford retired with an unbeaten 42-0 record after becoming undisputed champion at super middleweight. Garcia, meanwhile, won the WBC welterweight title by beating Mario Barrios and will defend it against Benn on September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia Questions Terence Crawford’s Boxing Record

Ryan Garcia has been direct about his view of Terence Crawford’s boxing record. He said Crawford didn’t fight enough young, dangerous opponents during his career.

“Terence Crawford has never fought a hungry, fast, explosive young fighter ever in his life,” Garcia said.

Garcia has made similar comments before. He has pointed to fighters such as Jaron “Boots” Ennis, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and himself as young opponents Crawford did not face.

In March, Garcia said Crawford fought an older Errol Spence Jr. and Canelo Alvarez rather than a young fighter at the peak of his career.

The comments have kept the Terence Crawford boxing record debate active even after Crawford retired.

Terence Crawford Retirement Keeps Ryan Garcia Feud Alive

Terence Crawford retired in December 2025 after beating Canelo Alvarez. The victory made Crawford the first boxer to become undisputed champion in three weight classes. He finished his career unbeaten at 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Ryan Garcia has continued to question Terence Crawford’s retirement. In August, Garcia said Crawford left boxing before facing the next generation of young fighters.

“He got out of there before the young hungry fighters came through,” Garcia said.

Garcia has also said Crawford is an all-time great but has questioned whether he did enough to be called a boxing legend.

Crawford has responded to Garcia’s criticism in the past. He has questioned Garcia’s own record and dismissed the idea that Garcia was a fighter he needed to face.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Puts WBC Title on the Line

The Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight will take place September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Garcia will make the first defense of his WBC welterweight title against Benn.

The Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight comes after Garcia won the WBC title from Mario Barrios in February. Garcia enters the fight with a 25-2 record and 20 knockouts, while Benn has a 25-1 record with 14 knockouts.

Terence Crawford has also been linked to Benn’s preparations. Reports say Crawford has spent time at Benn’s gym, giving the British fighter advice ahead of the title fight. Garcia has responded by saying Crawford cannot fight for Benn or throw punches for him.

The Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight will therefore take place with the Terence Crawford rivalry still in the background. Garcia’s immediate task, however, is defending his WBC welterweight title.