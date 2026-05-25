Yankees Urged to Make Surprise Brent Headrick Move Amid Bullpen Woes

The New York Yankees could make a rather surprising move in the bullpen and the closer’s role.

The Yankees’ backend of the bullpen has been an issue this season, even after the additions the team made last year to acquire David Bednar and Camilo Doval. With the backend struggling, MLB insider Mark Polishuk of MLBTradeRumors believes Aaron Boone should try Brent Headrick at closer.

“It’s a weak link right now, and will definitely be a point of interest at the deadline,” Polishuk wrote in his live Q&A article about the Yankees bullpen. “Beyond just going out and getting a closer or set-up man, I wonder if NYY might also give Headrick a higher-leverage assignment, even to the point of closing games.”

The Yankees claimed Headrick off waivers from the Minnesota Twins in February, and he’s become a key part of the bullpen. The left-hander is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 26 games and has 7 holds, while he is 0-1 in saves this season.

However, with Bednar and Doval struggling as of late, Polishuk believes Headrick is worth a look in the ninth inning. Or, even in more high-leverage situations.

If Headrick does become the Yankees closer, it would be a crazy turn of events just months after being placed on waivers by the Twins.

Headrick Getting Comfortable With Yankees

After being claimed off waivers, Headrick had to compete for a roster spot, which he won.

Since earning a roster spot, Headrick has pitched well, and he credits the entire pitching staff for allowing him to bounce ideas off each other.

“From starters to relievers to coaches, we’re all helping each other out,” Headrick said. “I think it’s great, sharing ideas, bouncing things off each other. It’s a really close group. That helps because it’s really easy to learn and talk all day long when we’re so close.”

Bednar, meanwhile, has been impressed with Headrick and his stuff, as well as how he handles himself.

“You know what you’re gonna get,” Bednar said of Headrick. “He’s gonna compete in the zone and have nasty stuff.”

With how well Headrick is pitching, his role in the Yankees’ bullpen could very well change.

New York Gets Huge Win Over Rays

The Yankees were able to split their two-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays after Saturday’s game was postponed.

On Sunday, Aaron Judge hit a two-run walkoff home run to give the Yankees a 2-0 win over the Rays.

“I’m glad we were able to come up with that win there,” Judge said, “and we’re on our way to Kansas City.”

Boone had called out the team on Friday. He said they had to find a way to beat Tampa Bay, and they did that on Sunday.

“It’s a special moment,” Judge said. “The guys know how much of a grind this season is. I know how much they were grinding all game today; a lot of great at-bats up and down that lineup. I liked what I was seeing all game long. So I think a lot of guys were just really able to pull that one out.”

The Yankees are now 31-22 and 4.5 games back of the Rays for first place in the AL East.