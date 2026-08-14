Brewers’ Brice Turang Gets Scary Injury Update Amid Absence: Report

The Milwaukee Brewers were without second baseman Brice Turang in the team’s highly anticipated series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turang, 26, was replaced at second base on Thursday night by David Hamilton. The status of the second baseman will be revealed in the coming days.

The Brewers’ second baseman is “nursing knee pain and just got to a point where he really needs to take some time,” manager Pat Murphy told ESPN. “We don’t know how long. They’re saying day-to-day. He had an MRI today. The MRI did not reveal so far anything we’re too worried about. Obviously, he can’t play tonight.”

A stint on the injured list is definitely on the table for the former Platinum Glove Award winner. It would be a huge blow for the Brewers if it becomes a long-term issue.