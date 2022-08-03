25-Year-Old All-Star Considered Realistic Centerpiece in Nets Blockbuster Trade

On August 2, we finally got the first major update in the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant trade negotiations. The reason why it can be called the first major update is that it is the first time that progress has been made in a report. While many reports of interested teams have made their way, like the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and more. The August 2 report from Heavy’s Steve Bulpett was the first of actual movement when he reported that Durant is expected to meet with the Nets owner Joe Tsai by the end of the week.

“What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” a league source told Heavy Sports. “He’s going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We’ll see how that works.”

While the superstar’s intent to take a meeting is still up in the air on whether he will rescind his request like the Nets brass hope he does or escalate his trade request to a demand is unknown. The league source continued when asked about the nature of the meeting.

“I don’t know,” said the exec. “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”

Celtics Could Realistically Trade for Durant

While the meeting hasn’t happened yet, and it is unknown what the results may be, other teams are still lining up in hopes of acquiring the premier talent of Kevin Durant. One of those teams remains the Boston Celtics in a package headlined by All-Star Jaylen Brown.

In an August 3 article from Bleacher Report, the Celtics sending Brown to the Nets in a Durant deal would be the “right move basketball-wise” and would likely push the Celtics to be betting favorites for the NBA title.

He also cited Brown’s contract as a reason to possibly move the All-Star.

“Moving Brown before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2024 may be for the best, especially since he doesn’t seem thrilled with his name popping up in continuous trade rumors for superstar players,” Greg Swartz writes.

Possible Jaylen Brown Trade Proposal

We have seen the reports regarding the package in which Brown would be the centerpiece of a trade for Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic shared that Boston had offered Brown, Derrick White, and picks in exchange for Durant, and the deal was vetoed and countered by the Nets. The Nets were said to want Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in any deal for Durant as well as Jaylen Brown, draft picks, and likely another potential rotation player. The trade talks didn’t advance much beyond there.

Now, after a meeting, the Nets or Celtics may have more urgency to get a deal done for Durant. Boston certainly has the pieces necessary if they are willing to give up Brown and Smart. They did get Malcolm Brogdon in a trade earlier this year which could ease any pain dealing the Celtics star to Brooklyn. They also added Danillo Gallinari, who makes it possible for the C’s to include a player like Grant Williams in the proposal as well.