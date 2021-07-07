5-Time All-Star Has Brooklyn Nets Atop His Trade Destination List: Report

After a disappointing second-round playoff exit at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, it was clear that the Brooklyn Nets needed to make some tweaks to their roster during this offseason. The most glaring deficiency that the Nets had this season was at the big man position.

After having to cut ties with rising star big man Jarrett Allen as a part of the James Harden trade head coach Steve Nash and the Nets staff clearly had an issue filling the role with any consistency. This could not have been any clearer during their matchup with the Bucks as their two featured big men Nic Claxton and DeAndre Jordan barely played in the series even after Kyrie Irving went down with an ankle injury in Game 4.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kevin Love Has Nets Atop His Trade Destination List

Now that the Nets’ offseason has officially begun so has the hunt to improve their roster. As a team that is loaded with All-Star talent in Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie, plenty of veterans will be looking to join their roster in hopes of competing for a shot at the NBA title.

According to a recent report by Erik Slater of The Nets Report, Brooklyn has already caught the attention of Cleveland Cavaliers veteran big man Kevin Love. Love and Irving spent three seasons together as teammates on the Cavs and were a part of the historic 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors to win the 2016 NBA Finals. Now Love is trying to reunite with his old teammate in hopes of repeating that same success.

“General Manager Sean Marks will have several tough decisions, but it appears his biggest star has already gone to work recruiting new faces to Brooklyn,” Slater writes. “According to a source close to Kevin Love’s camp, Love and Kevin Durant will be rooming together during Olympic training camp in Las Vegas. He also added that the Nets are at the top of Love’s list in the event he agrees to a buyout with Cleveland.”

Cavs’ Kevin Love believed to have Nets atop list of preferred destinations. https://t.co/N2L3JM4DOj — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) July 6, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Kevin Love Still Feels Like He Has Something To Prove

Love has not averaged more than 20 points per game since the 2013 season, in fact, his points per game average has decreased in three of his last four seasons. In 2020 he averaged just 12.2 points per game which is his lowest season average since he entered the league in 2008.

Love’s numbers insinuate that he is past his prime and as a result the Cavaliers who are looking to rebuild were actively shopping the 5-time All-Star at the trade deadline. However, despite his stats, the All-NBA big man still thinks he has something left in the tank.

“This is the best I’ve felt in a long time,” Love said to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. I’ve been the odd man out since ’14, ’15. I understand (the criticism). I feel like I have a lot to prove.”

Kevin Love on playing for Team USA: "This is the best I've felt in a long time. I've been the odd man out since '14, '15. I understand (the criticism). I feel like I have a lot to prove." — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 6, 2021

Love still has 2 years and $60 million left on a 4-year $120 million max extension that he signed in 2018. With that amount of money left on the 32-year-old’s contract, trading him may be unlikely at this point and time. If the Nets hope to acquire Love, it will have to come through a buyout similar to how they acquired LaMarcus Aldridge from the Spurs last season.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Reacts Strongly to Ex-Coach’s Comments About His Twitter Use