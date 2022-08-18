NBA Insider Accuses Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN of Protecting ‘Source’ Sean Marks

On August 10, Shams Charania of The Athletic released a shocking report about the recent meeting between Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that happened in London. It was the first real substantial Durant update since his June 30 trade request news was broken. In his report, Shams Charnia shared that Durant had reiterated his desire to be traded from Brooklyn, but also the surprising addition that the superstar forward had given Tsai an ultimatum that he would be willing to stay in Brooklyn if the owner cut ties with his general manager Sean Marks and new head coach Steve Nash. The news brought the first clarity in the ongoing Durant saga in Brooklyn, but oddly enough, ESPN, “The Worldwide Leader” in sports, didn’t share that news.

If you were watching ESPN’s live coverage when the Durant news broke or even throughout the day on ESPN’s flagship NBA show NBA Today, you would have seen things like an Eastern Conference Preview, but the daily program made no mention of the latest blockbuster report from Charania. ESPN didn’t make the first mention to some of the biggest NBA news of the summer until nearly 6 hours after the report broke.

ESPN wasn’t the only news breaker that didn’t comment on the news, even ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski made no mention of the report or additional reporting on the Durant update. No news was mentioned until ESPN shared an article of Tsai backing his front office and coaching staff in the wake of Durant’s trade demands.

On a recent episode of the Basketball Illuminati podcast hosted by NBA Insiders, Tom Haberstroh and Amin Elhassan, the two were joined by Ethan Strauss and discussed the possibilities of why Wojnarowski and ESPN were nowhere to be seen after one of the biggest news stories in the NBA was shared by Charania.

Sean Marks and Adrian Wojnarowski Relationship

Ethan Strauss, who has previously lifted the curtain on the NBA insider business and how Adrian Wojnarowski navigates it in the past lifted the curtain on the

“Well at least part of the truth, and when you get to the nitty-gritty of it is that Sean Marks is a well-known source for Woj.” Strauss shared. “I’m not saying that this is why that happened, but it is good information to have and context.”

Strauss also reported that this isn’t the first time that Wojnarowski has been suggested to working close with Marks in its coverage of the NBA.

“What we saw earlier (during the James Harden trade negotiations) was ESPN flubbing effectively, Woj stepping on the biggest trade of the season back in the February trade deadline in saying that the James Harden- Ben Simmons deal was not being discussed at the very moment that it was being discussed. Him completely sand-bagging Brian Windhorst’s report on it, and a lot of people think that was to help Sean Marks during a situation that Daryl Morey had him over the barrel. I don’t actually completely know what went down, but it was very odd to see somebody sand-bagging and saying that he hasn’t even heard of this trade being discussed when everyone else in the know kind of knew that it was being discussed and there is this common denominator of Sean Marks.”

But why would ESPN and Woj stay quiet about this NBA news for so long? Strauss suggests that it could be protecting Marks, who is known to give him scoops. In February, Strauss penned a report titled “Adrian Wojnarowski Trades Away the Story,” where he detailed the way that the ESPN insider attempted to posit the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade as something that wasn’t happening. Woj even directly contradicted his colleague Brian Windhorst, who ended up having correctly reported on the impending deal correctly.

“Now, in this circumstance, I don’t think Sean Marks wants it out there that Kevin Durant wants him fired,” Strauss continued. “If you’re the GM of a team, maybe you don’t want everybody talking about how the superstar of the team wants you fired and that the only team for you to retain the superstar is if you fire the GM. I don’t think that’s something that you want out there. So in this case, it seems like people in ESPN knew this was a no-go zone.”

Strauss Shares How the NBA Insider World Works

Strauss also revealed more of how the information war between the two of the NBA’s biggest news breakers works.

“Shams is in good with players. Woj is in good with agents, but so is Shams. So, where’s the competitive advantage? It’s that Woj has a lot of GM sources. He tends to be the same age as these GM’s. He’s really good at finding the info and trading info with these GM’s, and he was actively courting GM’s at Las Vegas Summer League for an event to consolidate this power,” Strauss said.