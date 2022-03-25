Nets Face ‘Uphill Battle’ in Bringing Back Prized Free Agent

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a blockbuster deal before the trade deadline by shipping out James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons.

Harden has since gone on to shine with the Philadelphia 76ers, but Simmons hasn’t played a game with the Nets yet, but Andre Drummond and Seth Curry have played important roles.

Curry is banged up, but Drummond is the team’s starting center and he’s been a very important addition. Not only have the Nets looked better with him in the lineup, but the Sixers have felt his absence in a big way.

When the season wraps up, Drummond will be a free agent yet again, and he’ll be looking for more than just a minimum deal. Since leaving the Pistons, the journeyman center has bounced around between the Cavaliers, Lakers, Sixers and now Nets.

If the Nets want to bring him back, they might have a tough time in doing so.

Drummond Looking for a Raise

Tweeted two days ago that I thought Andre Drummond would likely get more than $6 million TMLE which is most Nets can offer.. Had multiple (like four) NBA writers tell me they thought that was unlikely, that his market is closer to JaVale McGee who makes $5 million this year. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) March 24, 2022

The Nets will be able to offer up to $6 million a year, which would be much higher than what he currently makes right now, but if another team comes and decides to offer more, he’ll likely take their offer and go.

Fortunately for the Nets, it seems like his market is more in range with JaVale McGee and he might only be able to command a $5 million per year salary.

“Tweeted two days ago that I thought Andre Drummond would likely get more than $6 million TMLE which is most Nets can offer,” said NetsDaily. “Had multiple (like four) NBA writers tell me they thought that was unlikely, that his market is closer to JaVale McGee who makes $5 million this year.”

If that’s indeed the case, then the Nets could find themselves with a competitive offer to bring back Drummond if they decide to do so. The center seems to already consider himself gone, and even said it’s a good thing Brooklyn decided to hang onto Nic Claxton.

“If we’re all being honest, I’m only here until the rest of the season,” he said. “Who knows what’s gonna happen in the off-season? So, they need a guy like (Nic).”

It’ll Be Tough

The New York Daily News’s Kristian Winfield argues it’ll be tough for the Nets to bring back Drummond next year.