Antonio Brown Spotted Courtside at Brooklyn Nets Game After NFL Flameout

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has had a whirlwind of a week after flaming out in the NFL.

Brown took off his gear and tossed it into the stands during the Bucs win over the New York Jets, and after the game head coach Bruce Arians said that he was no longer a member of the team. While he’s not officially released by the team as of yet, Brown is effectively done with the NFL this season.

It seems like the controversial wide receiver is making the most of his newfound freedom away from the NFL and he’s celebrating by catching some NBA action featuring one of the best teams in the NBA.

On Monday night the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies, and Brown decided to attend the matchup.

Brown Sits Courtside

Antonio Brown is at the Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/Z5oDS8QvqO — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 4, 2022

As it turns out, Brown didn’t really go far after flaming out with the Bucs because instead of heading back to Tampa Bay, he spent a little more time in New York and caught the Nets game.

It ended up being a loss for the Nets, their third straight, and Ja Morant has proven yet again that he belongs in the conversation with the very best point guards in the NBA.

Brown, wearing a Brooklyn Nets face mask, didn’t draw any extra attention while watching the action, but it remains unclear what his future plans are. His career is currently paused due to his release, and it’s looking a lot like his future is in jeopardy.

With Arians saying he’s done, it doesn’t seem like there’s any chance of Brown returning to the team as they go on another Super Bowl run, so he might just hang out in New York for the foreseeable future. Perhaps he’ll be able to see the Nets snap their losing streak.

Nets Get Irving Back

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut Wednesday on the road against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. After missing the Nets’ first 35 games of the season, Irving has targeted Wednesday for his return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2022

While on the topic of distractions for their respective teams, the Brooklyn Nets are poised to welcome point guard Kyrie Irving back to the lineup after he has been sitting out the entire season for his refusal to get vaccinated in compliance with New York City laws.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Irving will make his debut on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. In the midst of their three-game losing streak, Irving will provide a massive boost to the team and it could be exactly what they need to get back on the right track.

Due to the New York City law, Irving will only be able to play in road games as a part-time player, so he can’t be the true savior for the Nets, but he can at least provide a boost to the team on the road. This is a major concession made by the Nets after they previously said he would be benched for the full season until he got vaccinated.

Ironically, the decision to bring him back comes after the COVID protocols ravaged the Nets and other teams in the NBA.

