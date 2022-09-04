Fans Send Strong Message While Publicly Embarrassing Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets finally have some clarity with their roster going into the 2022-23 NBA season. After a summer of potential trade rumors swirling primarily around their two stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant it appears the Nets will be running it back and seeing how their big three of Irving, Durant, and Ben Simmons play together as Simmons is set to return from injury and make his Nets debut. Irving was attached to rumors with the Los Angeles Lakers after not being able to agree to a long-term contract extension in Brooklyn. Ultimately Irving and the Nets came together, and the star point guard will play out the final year of his contract in Brooklyn. Durant also was attached to rumors after he requested a trade, he eventually rescinded the request and all three are expected to play on Atlantic Avenue this season.

Simmons at one point was mentioned in trade rumors as well, but those talks looked more to be like fans manifesting a way for the Nets to get rid of the injury-riddled All-Star. The Nets acquired the Australian point guard in the blockbuster James Harden trade at the February trade deadline, and Simmons was unable to make his debut. He was expected to debut in Brooklyn in their first round playoff matchup but didn’t due to a mental block. Because of all the disappointing Simmons roller coaster, the point guard faced criticism for not showing up for his teammates.

Ben Simmons Booed at the US Open in New York

Fans’ dismay for Ben Simmons was put on full display publicly when he was shown on the screen at the US Open Tennis tournament currently taking place in Flushing, New York. The All-Star point guard was shown as a celebrity in attendance, and the fans in attendance voiced their displeasure with the Australian star with a chorus of boos that echoed throughout the tennis stadium.

It’s likely the boos were from his inability to play for the Nets last season, but the Nets aren’t booing him. The team remains consistent in its desire to keep the point guard in Brooklyn. They worked with him all summer long with what they want to see from him in his rehab of his back, and the player delivered. Simmons was in New York rehabbing for most of the summer and even showed face at some community events in Brooklyn, gestures that went a long way.

Ben Simmons Return from Injury

Simmons was recently cleared for three on three drills and is expected to make his full return from injury in the upcoming Nets training camp and season to come. While he is a point guard, the Nets are expected to give Simmons extensive minutes in their frontcourt as a center or power forward. Because of his ability to guard all five positions on the court, the one time NBA Defensive Player of the Year contender gives the Nets incredible flexibility in the lineups they can put on the court offensively and defensively.