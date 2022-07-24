Nets Guard Puts NBA on Notice With Strong Ben Simmons Warning

When the Brooklyn Nets pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade that swapped All-Star James Harden for former Defensive Player of the Year finalist Ben Simmons, it was done with the expectation that Simmons would play in 2022. But a back injury sidelined the three-time All-Star for the entire season.

Simmons had surgery during the offseason to correct his back injury and expects to be back for the start of training camp. And with all signs pointing to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant being on the Nets roster this year, fans will finally get to see their All-Star trio of Simmons, Irving, and Durant take the floor.

But the reality is that when the season rolls around, 16 months will have elapsed since Ben Simmons has played in an NBA game. Nets guard Seth Curry warns that despite having corrective surgery on his back, Simmons’ return will still have its challenges.

“There are always challenges. Foremost, he has missed a whole season. It is going to be a challenge getting his rhythm back playing basketball,” Curry said in an interview with Australian newspapers, the Melbourne Age and Sydney Morning Herald, per NetsDaily.

“I don’t know specifically what he has been through, mentally – that’s hard for me to comment on – but having that year off, having that time off, of competing and playing five-on-five basketball is going to be just as hard … just taking some time and getting re-acclimated to playing high-level basketball, but he is a special talent, has all the skills. The Nets need him on the floor.”

Curry on Simmons: ‘We Need What He Brings to the Table’

Simmons is not the only Nets player returning from off-season surgery. Curry and his fellow sharpshooting teammate Joe Harris also had off-season surgery to correct ankle injuries they incurred last season. With Harris and Curry returning to pair with Irving and Durant, the Nets will have a nice spread of three points shooting, which will bode well for Simmons, who is an elite playmaker.

“He creates a lot of 3-point shots for his teammates. Obviously, it helps me a lot, to get good shots. The pick-and-roll game, the hand-off game, the two-man game … he is a good guy rolling to the rim and finishing. Defensively … he can guard a lot of positions,” Curry added.

“We are going to need what he brings to the table. Obviously, he is an All-Star caliber player. Obviously, he is trying to make the most of this off-season, and get back healthy physically and mentally. Like I say, he had a year off, it’s going to be good for him to get back out on the court and get re-acclimated.”

Curry Has High Praise for Patty Mills

Curry also highlighted the importance of returning Nets guard Patty Mills. Mills had a career year in his first season with the Nets and as a result, became one of Brooklyn’s most significant role players in 2022.

Per “Basketball-Reference”, the Nets guard shot over 40% from long-distance for the first time since the 2016-17 season while notching the second-highest points per game average of his career (11.6). Curry lauded the Australian veteran for the importance of his impact.

“Patty has been around for the last few months here in Brooklyn – [he’s] a great leader [with] a lot of energy. Obviously, [he’s] a veteran and I am trying to learn as much as I can from him. We had some good moments last season, especially when guys were injured at the end of the regular season,” Curry said.

The Nets have done their job as it pertains to putting the right pieces around Durant and Irving to give them the best opportunity to compete for a championship. It will be interesting to see if the star duo can deliver.

