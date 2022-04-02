Blockbuster Trade Proposal Adds $90 Million Starter to Nets 2022 Roster

In the final hours of February’s NBA trade deadline, The Brooklyn Nets executed a blockbuster trade that sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and 3-time All-Star Ben Simmons, who was the centerpiece of the deal. The Nets executed that trade knowing that Simmons, having such a long layover since he last played, would need a ramp-up period and thus would not be immediately available to play. But it has been nearly two months since the Nets brought the 3-time All-Star to Brooklyn. And a back injury has caused Simmons’ return date to suffer a setback. With the playoffs quickly approaching, his unavailability is becoming more of a concern as the Nets will likely have to compete in the play-in tournament.

NBA GM: Clippers Could Have Interest in Ben Simmons

April 10 will make it an official two months since the Nets brought Simmons from Philadelphia to Brooklyn. Despite his unavailability on the court, the Nets have still managed to win games and are hopeful to secure a spot in the playoffs. One Eastern Conference executive believes that Brooklyn’s continued winning is a reason they should look to move Simmons in the offseason, in addition to their already established star power.

“So, the Clippers, they could have an interest in Simmons, he wanted to play in L.A. If you are Brooklyn and you can get Ivica Zubac and a shooter like Luke Kennard and maybe even Norm Powell or Marcus Morris there, too,” one Eastern Conference executive said to Sean Deveney and Steve Bullpett of “Heavy”.

NBA GM: Nets Don’t Need Third Star With Kyrie, KD

With averages of 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, Norman Powell is the most talented player that the Nets can get from the Clippers who are not named Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. But landing a player of his caliber won’t come cheap. Powell signed a 5-year/$90 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers in August 2021 before he was traded to the Clippers in February 2022. Still, his contract pales in comparison to the 5-year/ $170 million contract that the Nets took on to acquire Ben Simmons. Making the deal would save the Nets around $80 million in cap space.

“Brooklyn is in a different position than Philadelphia was in because the Nets can afford to break up Ben Simmons into pieces, where Daryl Morey knew he needed to get back a star to make things work. The Nets, in their situation, they might be better off getting two good role players back for Simmons rather than adding another star player, “the Eastern Conference GM continued.

“You have to consider that. You’re starting from a point where you have KD and Kyrie. DO you need a third guy? Or do you need two or three guys who can beef up your lineup, and give you a better showing up and down the roster? If you give up Nic Claxton with Simmons and you get back the best shooter in the league, Kennard, plus a tough, experienced big guy who is still young like Zubac, and either a bruiser like Morris or a good young scorer like Powell, you have a championship roster around Kyrie and Durant.”

Simmons still has yet to suit up for the Nets, but the team remains optimistic that he will return in time for the playoffs. Depending on how long the Nets last in the postseason, moving Simmons in exchange for pieces that fit may be a move they have to consider.

