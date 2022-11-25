Ben Simmons Breaks Silence on ‘Terrible Year’ in Recent Interview

Ben Simmons made his return to basketball this season, appearing for the first time with the Brooklyn Nets since they traded for him at last year’s trade deadline. Simmons had some visible rust as he made his way back and was off to a slow start this season, but has recently been playing much better. Over the last five games, Simmons has averaged 14.6 points, 7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and over a block per game.

Ben Simmons Speaks Out on ‘Terrible Year’

In a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian point guard recently spoke about the ‘terrible year’ he had being sidelined and eventually traded by the Philadelphia 76ers as well as being unable to take the court following his trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

“I had a terrible year,” Simmons told the Sydney Morning Herald. “So I know how to handle my emotions and what I need to be doing to get on track. If I’m worried or sad or frustrated or angry, I feel like I’m better able to deal with that now. It took time, but I’m at peace with who I am and what’s going on around me. I know what my priorities are, and what I need to do every day. Besides that, I just want to be me.”

In the midst of a terrible year for Simmons, he has faced criticism from all levels. “Everyone’s been tearing me down for a year straight,” he says, pausing. “It sucks.”

However, at every step of the way, he has kept his confidence. Knowing who he is and that his misfortune would soon turn around after he returned to the court.

“I love when people are talking sh*t, wanting to see me down, because in my head I’m playing with house money. I know I’m not gonna go out there and suck. I know that’s not going to happen. I would have to be a different person,” Simmons continued.

Patty Mills has Helped Ben Simmons Get Back

In his conversation with the Sydney Morning Herald, Simmons gave credit to his Australian National Team and Nets teammate Patty Mills as a player that has helped him get back on track after early struggles.

“Patty knows how I operate. We speak the same language,” Simmons says. “He’s helped me build mental practices: ‘What do you do when you’re feeling great?’ or ‘When you’re not feeling great, what actions do you take?’ I had isolated myself for a year. I wasn’t on social media. I wanted to have peace and be by myself and reset, because I needed it. But I stuck with therapy, too, because I think everyone should have that outlet.”

The Nets hope to continue the level of play they have seen from the team as well as Simmons. Simmons seems to be a catalyst for the Nets. The point guard has the ability to impact the game in a myriad of ways, whether with is All-NBA defense, playmaking ability, on the glass with his rebounding, and recently he has found a way to put points on the board.