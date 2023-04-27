Proposed Trade Gives Nets’ Ben Simmons a ‘Fresh Start,’ Lands Sharpshooter

All expectations are for Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons to make a full recovery from the back inflammation that knocked him out of the final 39 games of the regular season.

But perhaps he should make that recovery elsewhere.

“It seems clear Ben Simmons would benefit from a fresh start in a low-stakes environment,” writes Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, “Which makes the stable, rebuilding Spurs the ideal destination for his hypothetical career resuscitation. Gauging his value is the tricky part.

Nets Get:

– Doug McDermott

Spurs Get:

– Ben Simmons

“San Antonio’s hoard of cap space means it can onboard Simmons’ deal without issue. As long as the Spurs believe there’s enough upside to justify giving up a quality shooter in McDermott and a late first-rounder from the Suns, they can handle the two years and $78.2 million left on Simmons’ contract.”

The problem is, even when Simmons was on the floor this season, he failed to impress. A three-time All-Star (and two-time All-Defensive selection), Simmons averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this past season.

Making his return less than a year after a microdiscectomy procedure that usually takes up to 18 months to recover from, he failed to make the same impact as in years past.

Ben Simmons dropping 42 PTS, 12 AST, and 9 RBS against the Jazz in 2021 feels like a very distant memory Such a bummer how this story has turned out—it’s like watching a completely different player… pic.twitter.com/0vWamA0g8c — NBA University (@NBA_University) February 17, 2023

Still just 26 years old, there is optimism he won’t need an additional procedure.

Then again, is it worth flipping a player with Simmons’ theoretical ceiling for an aging (but usable) asset and reliable shooter in McDermott, 31, who averaged 10.2 points and shot better than 41% on three-pointers last season?

Far From a Perfect Solution

The proposal shows the Phoenix Suns’ 2023 first-round pick – which the Nets got in the Kevin Durant trade – going to Brooklyn.

Given Simmons’ current status, it’s likely that pick is meant for San Antonio which is where the pause comes in for the Nets. And, for what it’s worth, general manager Sean Marks sounds as though he is ready to continue giving Simmons as much time as he needs to get healthy.

Marks’ comments about training camp could suggest that he is aware of Simmons’ value being at a low point. Or he could want to make sure he gets something out of the player he traded James Harden for.

“If the Spurs demanded a first-rounder in exchange for all the cap relief they’d be giving the Nets, it wouldn’t be out of bounds,” Hughes continues. “If Brooklyn determined Simmons’ worth was too low to trade him at all, and that it might be better to wait and see if improved health opens up the market at the 2024 deadline, that might also be sensible.”

There has been word of potential interest from the San Antonio side.

“I have heard that the Spurs have an interest in Simmons, and they could be a third team in a deal, but you would have to give them picks to get that done, and that won’t be easy,” one NBA executive told Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney.

Sean Marks Being Patient About Next Direction

Head coach Jacque Vaughn struggled to find ways to maximize or even play Simmons at times this past season and went so far as to challenge the 6-foot-11 playmaker to play with more force when he was on the floor.

Vaughn received a multi-year contract extension before the end of the season.

If Simmons’ value is as low as it seems, it would behoove him and the Nets to figure it out when he gets back on the floor.