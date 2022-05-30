Blockbuster ‘No-Brainer’ Trade Would Create New Nets Superteam

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot to feel good about going into next season because a lot of the drama from this year is erased going forward.

All of the questions surrounding Kyrie Irving’s availability appear to be behind him and the James Harden saga is now over. If everybody is healthy and eligible to start the year, the Nets are looking at a new Big 3 consisting of Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

On paper, it looks like a good team, but there’s not a guarantee that’ll be how the team looks going into the next season. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz came up with a blockbuster trade that would shake up the Nets’ roster yet again, and it could possibly result in a better team.

Ben Simmons to Utah

As of right now, Simmons hasn’t played a single game in Brooklyn, so flipping him in the offseason wouldn’t have much of an impact on the team’s chemistry if he’s traded now.

Swartz suggests a deal that would send him to Utah in exchange for former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert:

Nets Get: C Rudy Gobert to Brooklyn Nets

Jazz Get: G/F Ben Simmons, C Nic Claxton (sign-and-trade) and 2022 first-round pick (No. 23 overall via Philadelphia 76ers)

This would certainly be a big move for both teams as it’d break up the Jazz’s core of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, a duo that hasn’t been able to break through and win a championship. For the Nets, it’d get a defensive stalwart in the lineup, and it’d be addressing a strong area of need for them.

Claxton is a good piece for the Nets, but if they could land a proven rim protector and former DPOY, there’s little reason to avoid doing that even if it costs a young piece. Durant and Irving would be the primary scorers so Gobert would be able to settle into his role playing defense and catching lobs.

It Could Make Sense

For both teams, this could make a lot of sense to pull off because it’d fill needs for both of them. The Jazz might want to find a way to spice things up and perhaps get more out of the roster, and it’d also allow them to move Gobert’s contract.

As for the Nets, it’d move a player who hasn’t even played for the team yet for somebody who could possibly fit a bit better. Irving and Durant can still be the primary playmakers and they won’t have to worry about how Simmons would slide in with this scenario.

A starting lineup of Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Durant and Gobert could definitely be something other teams worry about. They’d still have to fill out their bench with depth, but this is definitely a solid starting lineup to build around. As of right now it doesn’t seem like a blockbuster of this proportion is in the cards, but it can’t be counted out entirely.

This will be an important offseason for the Nets, and it starts with whatever they plan to do with Kyrie Irving.

