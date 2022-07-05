Proposed Trade Lands Nets Former Fan-Favorite for Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of areas to address this offseason and the most pressing ones will be what to do with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

After trading away James Harden last season, the expectation was that Ben Simmons, Irving and Durant would form a new core to build around, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case.

Instead, Simmons might be the lone star remaining in Brooklyn if Durant and Irving are shipped out for younger pieces or draft picks. Alternatively, Simmons could be moved as well because it’d open up the ability to trade for even more pieces.

Because Simmons is on a designated rookie extension, special language in his contract prevents the Nets from bringing a star on a similar deal. This is what could ultimately lead to a trade because getting him off the roster opens up all sorts of deals, and Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floats the idea of moving him in exchange for former fan-favorite guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Simmons for Dinwiddie

Simmons hasn’t played a game for the Nets since coming over in the trade, so Brooklyn has no idea what type of player he’ll be once he eventually steps onto the court.

Instead of rolling the dice and potentially building around, Swartz argues the team should ship him to Dallas in exchange for a pair of rotational pieces and some future draft picks.

Here’s the proposed trade:

Nets Receive: PG Spencer Dinwiddie, F/C Maxi Kleber, 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected), 2027 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

Mavericks Receive: PG Ben Simmons

This would pair Luka Doncic with Simmons, making a very playmaker-heavy lineup in Dallas, but it would make spacing a bit worse since Simmons isn’t known for having an outside shot of any type.

Despite that, Swartz argues it could be a good move for the Mavs.

“A backcourt of Doncic (6’7″) and Simmons (6’11”) would potentially be the biggest in the NBA, combining two of the best playmakers the league has,” he wrote. “If Simmons is healthy, the trio of he, Doncic and Christian Wood is the best Big Three Doncic has ever played with, and this team could be back in the Western Conference Finals with Tim Hardaway Jr. returning from a broken foot as well.”

For the Nets, it’d free up the ability to grab more players, as mentioned earlier.

“The Nets can trade Kevin Durant for any player on a designated rookie extension now while the Mavericks make up for the loss of Jalen Brunson,” Swartz concludes.

Latest on Trade Talks

It’s not known which domino will fall first between Irving and Durant, but it looks like there is more traction on a possible trade for the star point guard.

The Lakers have discussed a swap of Russell Westbrook and Irving, but it seems like there is still a lot of progress that has to be made there and it revolves around Joe Harris and Seth Curry.

LeBron James would welcome a team up with Irving again, but things aren’t quite as simple as that.

