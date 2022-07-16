New Team Enters Trade Talks for Nets Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets 3-time All-Star Ben Simmons was acquired in a blockbuster trade that shook up the NBA landscape at last season’s trade deadline. The Philadelphia 76ers traded their former Defensive Player of the Year finalist in exchange for All-Star James Harden, who had grown restless about the future of the Nets.

Simmons was expected to make his debut at some point last season but needed to go through a ramp-up period as he has not played an NBA game since last June. But unfortunately, a flare-up in his back prevented him from making his Nets debut in 2022.

With so many factors leaving the Nets’ future hanging in the balance, how the roster will look at the start of training camp has become a guessing game. One NBA executive said to Heavy’s Sean Deveney that the Raptors recently had an interest in Simmons. They can curate a trade package centered around Toronto’s $72 million starter OG Anunoby.

“Toronto had an interest in Simmons before, and a package could be built around OG Anunoby. The Raptors would not give up Scottie Barnes or (Fred) Van Vleet or (Pascal) Siakam, so it might be a nonstarter for Brooklyn,” the executive said to Deveney.

“But Anunoby, Khem Birch, and two young guys like (Malachi) Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, plus a couple of first-rounders, that might be the best the Nets can do for him.”

Simmons Give Optimistic Update on His Recovery

A flare-up in Simmons’ back prevented him from making his debut in the first round of the playoffs. It eventually required him to have offseason surgery in June. But after having a corrective procedure, Simmons is expected to be full go when the Nets open training camp in the fall.

For the first time since the surgery, the Nets star broke his silence, giving fans a sense of optimism about his status for next season.

“Offseason has been great. Great chance to recover, rehab after surgery, and then we really locking in the gym. Block out all the noise and get ready for next season. So I’m excited,” Simmons said via the Nets Twitter account.

Nothing but love from the squad 🤝 Good to see the vets out in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/orUm28Jq9Z — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 13, 2022

Trading Simmons Now Would Be Jumping the Gun

All things considered the Nets trading Simmons now would be jumping the gun way too early. At just 25 years old, Simmons has a lot of potential in terms of what he can offer the Nets in the future.

For one, he has played only four NBA seasons, and in three of them, he has been an All-Star. In the same conference that at one point featured Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum.

Per Basketball Reference, Simmons has shot above 54% from the field each season he has played, so efficiency is not a problem either.

But the main issue with Simmons will be his availability, as he has not played high-level basketball in more than a full calendar year. The jury is still out on how Simmons will look upon making his Nets debut. But after having such a long layoff, what the Nets can get for him in a deal right now, is probably not a lot anyway.

